Brooks, Bolt, and Thornton named to the USL Super League Team of the Month for April

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Amber Brooks and forward Tamara Bolt were named to the USL Super League’s Team of the Month for April. Allie Thornton was named to the bench.

Dallas went 3-1-1 over the month of April. The team currently sits in second place (11-6-7, 40 points) in the league standings.

Brooks scored a penalty kick (36’) at Lexington on April 6. She won 34 duels and five tackles, in addition to tallying 13 clearances and five interceptions across five matches. This is Brooks’ third selection to the USL Super League Team of the Month.

Bolt scored her first professional goal against Lexington on April 26 (5’). She won 30 duels and 13 tackles, along with accumulating four clearances and two interceptions in five matches (four starts). This is Bolt’s first Team of the Month nod.

Thornton scored goals in back-to-back matches to end the month: April 19 versus Fort Lauderdale (3’) and April 26 versus Lexington (90+3’). The Arlington native became the first player in the league to obtain double-digit goals. She is currently second in the league with eleven scores on the season. This is her fourth time to be named to the USL Super League Team of the Month.

USL Super League Team of the Month for April

F: McKenzie Weinert (SPK) – Player of the Month

F: Tamara Bolt (DAL)

F: Mia Corbin (CAR)

M: Sydny Nasello (TB)

M: Addie McCain (FTL)

M: Amber Brooks (DAL)

D: Sydney Cummings (SPK)

D: Susanna Fitch (DC)

D: Sydney Studer (CAR)

D: Brooke Hendrix (TB)

GK: Samantha Leshnak Murphy (CAR)

Bench: Allie Thornton (DAL), Shea Moyer (LEX), Emina Ekić (SPK), Ashley Orkus (TB)

Coach of the Month: Philip Poole (CAR)