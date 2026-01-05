FC Dallas elevates Jaidyn Contreras to homegrown contract status

FC Dallas has announced the elevation of winger Jaidyn Contreras from the MLS Next Pro part to a Homegrown contract. Contreras is on a “hybrid” deal and will likely stay “off-roster’ and play most of 2026 with North Texas SC.

The 18-year-old from Houston joined the FCD Academy from the Dynamo’s Academy. Contreras appeared in 26 games for North Texas SC in 2025 (and 1 in 2024), making 10 starts with 2 goals and 2 assists.

Kaka Scabin, while yet to be announced, is also making the move to homegrown status. Caleb Swann was announced earlier today.