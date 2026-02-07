FC Dallas downs NYRB in Tourneo de Tejas opener

FC Dallas’ preseason preparations continued in the opening game of the Tourneo de Tejas. The first two 45-minute periods of three played would count towards the standings, with Dallas recording a 3-0 win. New York Red Bulls scored twice without reply in the third period.

With Herman Johansson out of the country working on his visa, the team looked largely familiar to that of last season.

Michael Collodi kept the start with a back three of Shaq Moore, Osaze Urhoghide, and Sebastien Ibeagha. Bernard Kamungo kept his run at left wing back with Deedson opposite.

The midfield settled as a double pivot of Ramiro and Kaich, with Christian Cappis playing the higher role.

Petar Musa was away with a personal matter, leaving Logan Farrington and Anderson Julio up top.

New York fielded a strong XI including newly-signed Designated Player Jorge Ruvalcaba, alongside fellow DPs Emil Forsberg, and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting. Former FC Dallas defender Justin Che also received a start.

Ruvalcaba made an immediate impression in the 6th minute, racing past Deedson on to a ball played in the half-space between center backs and wing back, but Collodi held on to the resulting low shot.

Dallas struggled to open play but generated a decent number of chances as early as the 9th minute, as Bernie Kamungo left Ethan Horvath flapping at a half-volley that cannoned off the underside of the crossbar.

The hosts were a goal up in the 22nd minute through Logan Farrington. Christian Cappis played a ball out of midfield to Kamungo down the left. The Tanzanian found Farrington at the second time of asking, leaving the third-year forward to shoot low across Horvath.

Dallas doubled the lead in stoppage time. Logan Farrington launched a ball over the top as the Red Bulls’ defense recovered. Clearly offside, Anderson Julio was not flagged as he ran through one-on-one. Horvath deflected the first effort on the ground but couldn’t keep the follow-up out.

There was a brief scare ten minutes into the second period as Kaick and Ruvalcaba flew into a 50-50 challenge. Neither player came out unharmed, but a raised foot connected with the Hoops’ midfielder’s face leading to a lengthy period of treatment. Mexico national team winger, Ruvalcaba, was shown a red card but with the nature of the preseason friendly, Michael Bradley was offered the chance to bring another player in to keep the game 11 v 11.

The Dallas backline struggled all afternoon, and could only watch a delicate cross from Cade Cowell bounce along the goal line as New York crept closer to a goal.

Despite their troubles, Dallas extended the lead further in the 80th minute. Sam Sarver – on for Deedson – was taken down by Omar Valencia in the NYRB area. Horvath got plenty behind Farrington’s penalty but could only push the shot into the roof of the net.

Collodi earned his clean sheet in the final minute of regular time, tipping an Emil Forsberg penalty onto the post after Osaze Urhoghide fouled Chuopo-Moting.

Between the two penalties Eric Quill rotated his side out in preparation for the unofficial third period.

Josh Torquato was the only replacement in the back line, replacing Kamungo at left wing back.

Caleb Swann played the deep role as the midfield switched to a single pivot-double eight shape with Ran Binyamin and Patrickson Delgado ahead. Ricky Louis and Nick Simmonds played up top.

New York dominated the early stages of the second period, pulling back two goals through Andy Rojas and Julian Zakrewski. The former burned Lalas Abubakar on a poorly cleared aerial ball. The second came as all three defenders gathered towards Rafael Mosquera, who fed the ball to Zakrewski in plenty of space in the Dallas box.

Louis and Simmonds both had chances for Dallas towards the end of the third period, but the overall score ended 3-2.

FCD will face Houston Dynamo in a behind-closed-doors scrimmage on Wednesday before a Valentine’s Day noon kickoff against Atlanta United wraps up the preseason.