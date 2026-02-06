Dallas Trinity FC at Fort Lauderdale United FC – matchweek 18 preview

USL Super League | Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 | 7:00 p.m. CT

Beyond Bancard Field | Fort Lauderdale, FL

Stream: Peacock, WFAA+

Dallas Trinity FC (6-5-3, 21 points) makes its first road trip of the spring schedule Saturday night, traveling to South Florida to face Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-5-6, 18 points) at Beyond Bancard Field.

It’s the second leg of a three-match road swing for Trinity, who face a Fort Lauderdale side desperate to bounce back from a 3-1 home loss to Lexington SC in their spring opener. For Dallas, the stakes are clear: extend the unbeaten streak to six matches and avenge September’s 4-1 thrashing at the hands of FTL.

Trinity’s Unbeaten Streak Meets Florida Test

The Golden Girls enter riding momentum from their unbeaten run—3 wins, 0 losses, and 2 draws over their last five matches—which has them firmly planted in fourth place in the Gainbridge Super League standings. Under new permanent head coach Nathan Thackeray, who made his debut in last week’s 1-1 draw against Brooklyn, Trinity seeks to maintain stability after Chris Petrucelli‘s midseason transition from dual GM/head coach duties to the front office.

Fort Lauderdale stumbled badly in their spring opener, surrendering three goals to Lexington despite Jasmine Hamid‘s consolation strike. The loss extended a difficult stretch for FTL, who have struggled to find consistency this season. Saturday represents a chance to right the ship on home turf, where they’ve historically found success, particularly against Dallas.

The all-time series heavily favors Fort Lauderdale, who hold a 3-1-0 record against Trinity. After Saturday’s clash, the two teams will meet one final time this season on May 16 in Dallas.

Chioma Ubogagu lines up a cross against Fort Lauderdale United, Sept 14, 2025. (Courtesy Dallas Trinity)

Tactical Matchup: Defensive Struggles

This fixture presents a battle between two sides leaking goals. Fort Lauderdale has conceded the most goals in the league with 26, while Dallas isn’t far behind at 22 goals conceded—third-worst in the Super League.

The difference comes in attack. Fort Lauderdale ranks third in the league in goals scored, boasting an attack-minded approach that has produced results throughout the season. Dallas sits eighth in goals scored and has struggled to generate quality chances, ranking second-to-last in the league in shots.

Both teams have battled discipline issues this season. Fort Lauderdale leads the league with three red cards, while Dallas is tied for second with two. Saturday’s match will test both sides’ ability to maintain composure in what could be a chippy, physical encounter between two teams fighting for playoff position.

Players to Watch

Dallas Trinity FC

Bethany Bos – The newly-arrived forward will be eager to make her Trinity debut in what could be a crucial road match. Bos brings fresh legs and a different attacking dimension to a Dallas side that has struggled to convert chances. Her potential introduction into Thackeray’s system will be crucial as Trinity looks to exploit Fort Lauderdale’s porous defense.

Tyler McCamey – The goalkeeper made her Trinity debut against Brooklyn and will be looking to build on that experience. McCamey’s shot-stopping ability will be tested against Fort Lauderdale’s prolific attack, and a strong performance could help solidify her place in Thackeray’s XI.

Amber Wisner – Trinity’s captain scored the lone Dallas goal in the teams’ September meeting, and her leadership both on and off the field will be essential in hostile territory. Playing at center back, Wisner’s ability to organize the defense and contribute in both boxes makes her a constant threat Fort Lauderdale must account for.

Dallas Captain Amber Wisner November 15, 2025 (Credit: Dallas Trinity FC)

Fort Lauderdale United FC

Kelly Van Treeck – The forward was the star of the September matchup, bagging a brace in Fort Lauderdale’s dominant 4-1 victory. Van Treeck’s positioning and finishing ability make her the focal point of FTL’s attack, and Trinity’s backline will need to track her runs closely throughout the 90 minutes.

Jasmine Hamid – The midfielder found the back of the net in last week’s loss to Lexington and will be looking to build on that performance. With 12 career goals for Fort Lauderdale (tied for the club’s all-time record), Hamid’s ability to arrive late in the box and her work rate in transition make her a two-way threat that Dallas must contain.

McKinley Crone – The goalkeeper made her professional debut against Lexington, making four saves in the opening 18 minutes alone before ultimately conceding three goals. How she handles the pressure of her second professional start will be a key storyline, as Dallas looks to exploit any early nerves.

The Path Forward

For Dallas, this match is about proving they’ve grown since that humbling September defeat. Thackeray’s possession-based system showed glimpses of promise against Brooklyn despite weather-disrupted preparation, and a road win would validate the tactical changes he’s implementing.

Fort Lauderdale, reeling from last week’s loss, will be determined to protect home turf and reassert itself in the playoff race. With just three points separating the two teams in the standings, Saturday’s result could have significant implications for postseason positioning.

The match kicks off at 7:00 p.m. CT at Beyond Bancard Field. The match will be streamed on Peacock and WFAA+, marking Trinity’s first locally televised league match as part of their new broadcast partnership with WFAA announced earlier this week. Locally, you can join supporters at Celestial Beerworks in Dallas for a watch party as Trinity looks to extend its unbeaten run on the road.