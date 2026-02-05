Dallas Trinity FC secures first-ever local TV deal with WFAA

Dallas Trinity FC announced Wednesday a historic broadcast partnership with WFAA’s KFAA and WFAA+ that will bring the remainder of the club’s spring schedule to free, over-the-air television in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

The agreement marks the first local broadcast rights deal in the organization’s history and significantly expands the team’s visibility in its second season. All remaining matches will air on KFAA (Channel 29) or stream on WFAA+, both accessible for free to viewers in North Texas.

“This agreement will make Dallas Trinity FC matches available via local broadcast to more people than ever before,” said club Founder and President Charlie Neil. “We are appreciative of the investment WFAA is making in our soccer club and women’s sports.”

Charlie Neil, Dallas Trinity President. (Courtesy Dallas Trinity)

The partnership positions Trinity alongside the Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Wings, and Texas Legends on KFAA’s sports programming lineup. WFAA president and general manager Carolyn Mungo emphasized that with Trinity and the Wings, KFAA now features two women’s professional teams among its four professional franchises.

Trinity’s first locally televised match will be Saturday’s road contest at Fort Lauderdale United FC, streaming exclusively on WFAA+ at 7 p.m. CT. The broadcast schedule includes 13 remaining spring fixtures, with select matches airing on both KFAA and WFAA+ while others stream exclusively on the digital platform.

The move should provide a significant boost to Trinity’s growing profile in the crowded Dallas sports market. Being featured on the same platform as the Mavericks and Wings gives the club legitimacy and visibility that is difficult to achieve through streaming-only distribution. For casual sports fans channel-surfing KFAA, stumbling across a Trinity match could be the introduction that turns them into supporters—exactly the kind of organic growth a second-year club needs to build sustainable attendance and engagement.

Dallas Trinity FC matches will continue to be available nationally on Peacock as part of the Gainbridge Super League’s media partnership. The team currently sits at 6-5-3 with 21 points following their spring season-opening draw at home.