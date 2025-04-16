FC Dallas at the Dallas Cup, day 4

“But wait, what happened to day 3?” I hear you say. Well, day 3 fell victim to work/life balance, and the teams I was looking to scout weren’t playing.

But on day 4, I headed back out, this time to watch the FC Dallas U17s play against Houston Select FC Green SCL. Unfortunately, the game was a dud with FCD winning 9-0. There’s not much here for me to scout. But still, I got a couple of notes.

FCD started the game in a 4-3-3.

FC Dallas U15s first half XI vs Houston Select Green, April 16, 2025.

At halftime, FCD shifted to a 3-4-3 as near as I could tell, pushing a CB into a box midfield. After a series of subs, FCD ended up with this XI.

FC Dallas U15s 2nd half XI vs Houston Select Green, April 16, 2025.

Hopefully, I didn’t miss any subs. As the game wore on, the tactics got more and more… fluid. Kids were swapping all over. So even this above is just a guideline.

A Few FC Dallas U15 Notes

33 Seif Awad – I find Awad to be another of these soccer smart, versatile players who can fill in all over the field. Right wing to center back is an odd flip. Anyway, good player. He scored two and had an assist.

32 Justus Jones – Jones is a great left back and team captain. I’ve never seen him play as a 6 before. I like the way FCD takes defenders and pushes them in the midfield mix as a holding mid to put them under 360 pressure and build up their passing game.

41 Neil Akem – I quite like some elements emerging in Akem’s game. If he can keep the progression going, I think he’ll be one to watch as a right back.

38 Angel Monsivais Leos – I don’t recall seeing this player before. But looks scrappy like an in-the-box goal poacher. He had a hat trick on my score sheet.

Neil Akem (in white) takes on two Houston Select defenders, April 16, 2025. (Buzz Carrick, 3rd Degree)

Advancing Boys FC Dallas Sides at the Dallas Cup

Note: any mention of “tomorrow” means Thursday, April 17th, as that was tomorrow when I was writing this.

U19 – FC Dallas Youth White ECNL B07/06 won their bracket with a 3-0 record. They face Santiago FC (MEX) at 1 pm on Friday at MoneyGram 6 in the Quarter-Finals.

U18 – FC Dallas Youth Red ECNL B07 won their group 3-0. They face Solar SC 07 ECNL at 11 am on Friday on MoneyGram 5 in the Quarter-Finals.

U17 – FC Dallas Youth Red ECNL B08 won their group 2-0-1. They face Solar SC 08 ECNL at 11 am on Friday on MoneyGram 1 in the Quarter-Finals.

U16 – FC Dallas Youth Red ECNL B09 also won their group 2-0-1. They face DKSC 09 ECNL at 3 pm tomorrow on MoneyGram 2 in the Quarter-Finals.

U15 – FC Dallas Youth Red ECNL B10 won their group 2-0-1. They face Cefor Cumbres (MEX) at 11 am tomorrow on MoneyGram 1 in the Quarter-Finals.

U15 – FC Dallas Academy U15s won their group 3-0, scoring 15 goals and giving up none. They face Dallas Texans Academy ECNL 10 at 11 am tomorrow on MoneyGram 3 in the Quarter-Finals.

U14 – FC Dallas Academy U14s won their group 3-0 with 10 goals for and 1 goal against. They play at 5 pm tomorrow against a TBD opponent (probably Illinois Magic FC 11) at Toyota 4-7 in the Quarterfinals.

U13 – FC Dallas Academy U13s won their group 3-0 with 19 goals for and 0 goals against.

U13 – FC Dallas Youth Red ECNL B12 finished 2nd in their group and have advanced as the best 2nd-place team, it seems.

The above two teams face each other at 1 pm tomorrow on MoneyGram 5 in the Quarter-Finals.

U12 – FC Dallas Academy U12 North won their group 3-0. The face Academia O 2013 Select (MEX) at 3 pm tomorrow on Richland 12 in the Quarter-Finals.

U11 – FC Dallas Academy U11 North won their group 3-0. They face Sting SC Attack B14 Sarmiento Elite at 1 pm tomorrow on Richland 14 in the Quarter-Finals.

U10 – FC Dallsa Pre ECNL B15 Red Reyes advances as the top 2nd place team with a 2-1 record and 6 points. They face Claremont Stars B15 at 11 am tomorrow on Richland 15 in the Quarter-Finals.

U10 – FC Dallas U10 Academy South won their group 2-0-1. They face Molano Futbol Academy Elite 2015B at 11 am tomorrow at Richland 16 in the Quarter-Finals.

Advancing Girls FC Dallas Sides at the Dallas Cup

U19 – FC Dallas Youth ECNL G07 won their group 2-0-1. They face BVB IA Texas 07/06G at 5 pm tomorrow on MoneyGram 2 in the Quarter-Finals.

U19 – FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL G07/06 won their group 2-0-1. They face Australian School Girls (AUS) at 5 pm tomorrow on MoneyGram 4 in the Quarter-Finals.

U17 – FC Dallas Youth FC Dallas Youth ECNL G08 won their group 3-0 with a staggering 25 goals for and 1 against.

U17 – FC Dallas Youth FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL G08 won their group 3-0 and an impressive 12 goals for and 2 against.

The above two teams face each other at 3 pm Tomorrow on MoneyGram 6 in the Quarter-Finals.

U16 – FC Dallas Youth ECNL G09 won their group 3-0 with 20 goals for and 1 against. They face BVB IA Texas 09G at 1 pm tomorrow on MoneyGram 1 in the Quarter-Finals.

U16 – FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL G09 advances as a 2nd place team with a 1-0-2 record and 5 points.. They face DKSC 09 ECNL RL Weddall at 1 pm tomorrow on MoneyGram 3 in the Quarter-Finals.

U15 – FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL G10 won their group 3-0 with 15 goals for and 3 against. They face DKSC 10 Larson at 9 am tomorrow on MoneyGram 3 in the Quarter-Finals.

U15 – FC Dallas Youth ECNL G10 won their group 3-0 with 14 goals for and 2 goals against. They face Solar SC 10 Megli FDL at 9 am tomorrow on MoneyGram 5 in the Quarter-Finals.

U14 – FC Dallas Youth ECNL G11 won their group 3-0 with 16 goals for and 3 against. They face Solar SC East 11 Reese FDL at 3 pm tomorrow on Toyota 6 in the Quarter-Finals.

U14 – FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL G11 won their group 3-0. They face Renegades SC ECNL RL NTX 11 at 3 pm tomorrow on MoneyGram 7 in the Quarter-Finals.

U13 – FC Dallas Youth ECNL G12 won their group 3-0 with 15 goals for and 0 against. They face Revolution Premier SC 12 Gold Zuazua at 11 am tomorrow on MoneyGram 8 in the Quarter-Finals.

U13 – FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL G12 won their group 2-0-1. They face Texas Lightning SC 2012 DPL-Dickerson at 11 am tomorrow on Toyota 6.

U12 – FC Dallas Youth Pre ECNL G13 Ring finished 2nd with a 1-1-1 record. They face BVB IA Texas Pre ECNL 13 Pumas (Bravo) at 3 pm on Friday on Richland 11 in the Semi-Finals.

U12 – FC Dallas Youth 13G Red finished 2nd with a 2-1 record. They face Solar SC 13 Orozco at 3 pm on Friday at Richland 2 in the Semi-Finals.

U11 – FC Dallas Pre ECNL G14 Haylock won their group 3-0 with 18 goals for and 0 against. They face Solar SC 14 Robertson at 1 pm tomorrow on Richland 2 in the Quarter-Finals.

U11 – FC Dallas Youth Pre ECNL G14 Pulpaneck won their group 3-0 with 24 goals for and 2 against. They face Sting SC Attack 14 Sarmiento Elite at 1 pm tomorrow on Richland 11 in the Quarter-Finals.

U10 – FC Dallas Youth Pre ECNL G15 Pulpaneck advanced as a 2nd place finisher with a 2-1 record 15 goals for and 4 goals against. They face Solar SC 15 Bates Red at 11 am on Friday at Richland 13 in the Semi-Finals.

U10 – FC Dallas Youth 15G Webb won their group 2-0-1. They face Forms Academy AlphaFOrms 15 at 11 am on Friday at Richaland 14 in the Semi-Finals.