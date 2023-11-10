FC Dallas at Seattle Sounders, 1st Round, Game 3 – Lineup prediction and game info

The series is all knotted at one game a piece, so it’s back to Seattle for Game Three. Kickoff at Lumen Field is an “ouch that’s late” 9:00 pm CT.
This is a best-of-three series with no ties or goal difference. Each game has to be won or lost, the first team to win two games advances. If any game is tied after 90, then it’s kicks-from-the-spot to decide it.
Broadcast Info
TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Apple TV English: Max Bretos and Brian Dunseth
Apple TV Spanish: Rodolfo Landeros and Mariano Trujillo
English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk, Steve Davis, and Jon Arnold are on the call.
Spanish Radio: TUDN 1270AM with Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.
FCD Lineup Prediction
Pretty simple at this point.
Coach Nico Estevez told me on Wednesday that Jesus Ferreira would be a game-time decision. The FCD leading scorer is officially questionable. If Ferreira isn’t in the XI, then Jader Obrian is the clear choice to replace him. That leaves Paul Arriola and Bernard Kamungo at the wings.
Liam Fraser will continue in midfield with Asier Illarramendi – who I think will take up the more static 6 role on turf- with Paxton Pomykal. Sebastian Lletget and Facundo Quignon aren’t ready to start.
Sam Junqua, after the excellent game two, should keep the left back spot as Marco Farfan is also listed as questionable.
Bench Prediction
Jimmy Maurer
Marco Farfan (or Amet Korca)
Facundo Quignon
Jader Obrian (or Jesus Ferreira, or Herbert Endeley)
Sebastian Lletget
Jesus Jimenez
Eugene Ansah
Jose Martinez
Dante Sealy
FCD looks to have traveled their entire squad for this one even some players listed as out for the year like Tarik Scott.
MLS Injury/Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)
OUT: Geovane Jesus (right knee season-ending)
OUT: Alan Velasco (knee)
OUT: Nolan Norris (rest after playing 90 minutes in every Pan Am games match)
Questionable: Jesus Ferreira
Questionable: Marco Farfan
Seattle Sounders
OUT: Reed Baker-Whiting – (L Hamstring Strain)
MLS Kit Assignments
FC Dallas is red and blue and Seattle will be in their primary green and blue. Maarten Paes will be in the epic solid black (and hopefully red gloves).
Officials
More Game Info
- FCD record: 11-10-13 (46 points – 7th in West)
- SEA record: 14-9-11 (53 points – 2nd in West)
- FCD vs. SEA all-time: 8-14-9 (32 goals scored, 46 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. SEA away: 1-10-4 (10 goals scored, 32 goals conceded)
FC Dallas has won just one game in Seattle in their history, back in 2011 when Brek Shea got the game-winner.
The home team has lost only 1 of the last 29 meetings between these two sides going back to 2014.
FCD has lost 7 of their last 8 road playoff games and has just 2 outright wins in 25 all-time road playoff games.
Jordan Morris has 5 playoff goals against FCD tied for 3rd most against a single opponent in MLS Cup history (Roy Lassiter v Crew – 11. Carlos Ruiz v Rapids – 8.)
The Game One win was good for Seattle Head Coach Brian Schmetzer’s 16th postseason victory, third in MLS history behind Bruce Arena and Sigi Schmid. Schmetzer’s .761 winning percentage is the highest among all coaches with at least 10 playoff victories.
The Game One clean sheet was goalkeeper Stefan Frei’s 15th in MLS play this year.
Dallas has lost only two of its last 17 matches in all competitions (W6 D9, including two penalty-shoot-out losses).
Dallas had a 4-9-5 record in their 18 road games this season.
FC Dallas allowed the third-fewest goals in MLS this season (37) and ranks No. 2 in GAA (1.03)
FC Dallas won 19 points from losing positions in MLS this season, more than any other team.
FC Dallas scored their most goals (11) during the 76-90 minute interval of the match, third most in MLS.
26 of FC Dallas’ 41 goals were scored in the second half this season.
FC Dallas allowed 20 goals on the road, one of the lowest road goals against in the Western Conference.
Jesus Ferreira’s nine multi-goal games in MLS is second in FC Dallas history behind Jason Kreis (10).
Maarten Paes ranked No. 2 in MLS for save percentage (77.7%) and No. 3 in goals against average (1.00) [with > 10 games played].
3 Comments
Bozakos allows too much contact so expect Dallas to get bullied
Didn’t realize Zeus was so hurt maybe they can weather the storm and bring him on late
Frankly don’t have much hope with both him and velasco out
We talked through what’s going on with Jesus on the podcast.
Fotis Bazakos is one of the worst mls refs. I hope we win but first i have 1 simple request for nico. DO NOT LET JIMENEZ GET EVEN 1 SECOND ON THE FIELD.