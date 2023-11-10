FC Dallas at Seattle Sounders, 1st Round, Game 3 – Lineup prediction and game info

The series is all knotted at one game a piece, so it’s back to Seattle for Game Three. Kickoff at Lumen Field is an “ouch that’s late” 9:00 pm CT.

This is a best-of-three series with no ties or goal difference. Each game has to be won or lost, the first team to win two games advances. If any game is tied after 90, then it’s kicks-from-the-spot to decide it.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Apple TV English: Max Bretos and Brian Dunseth

Apple TV Spanish: Rodolfo Landeros and Mariano Trujillo

English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk, Steve Davis, and Jon Arnold are on the call.

Spanish Radio: TUDN 1270AM with Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.

FCD Lineup Prediction

Pretty simple at this point.

Coach Nico Estevez told me on Wednesday that Jesus Ferreira would be a game-time decision. The FCD leading scorer is officially questionable. If Ferreira isn’t in the XI, then Jader Obrian is the clear choice to replace him. That leaves Paul Arriola and Bernard Kamungo at the wings.

Liam Fraser will continue in midfield with Asier Illarramendi – who I think will take up the more static 6 role on turf- with Paxton Pomykal. Sebastian Lletget and Facundo Quignon aren’t ready to start.

Sam Junqua, after the excellent game two, should keep the left back spot as Marco Farfan is also listed as questionable.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at Seattle Game Three, 2023.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Marco Farfan (or Amet Korca)

Facundo Quignon

Jader Obrian (or Jesus Ferreira, or Herbert Endeley)

Sebastian Lletget

Jesus Jimenez

Eugene Ansah

Jose Martinez

Dante Sealy

FCD looks to have traveled their entire squad for this one even some players listed as out for the year like Tarik Scott.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

OUT: Geovane Jesus (right knee season-ending)

OUT: Alan Velasco (knee)

OUT: Nolan Norris (rest after playing 90 minutes in every Pan Am games match)

Questionable: Jesus Ferreira

Questionable: Marco Farfan

Seattle Sounders

OUT: Reed Baker-Whiting – (L Hamstring Strain)

MLS Kit Assignments

FC Dallas is red and blue and Seattle will be in their primary green and blue. Maarten Paes will be in the epic solid black (and hopefully red gloves).

MLS kit assignments for game three, FC Dallas at Seattle Sounder, 2023. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

#MLSRefStats #MLSCupPlayoffs #SEAvDAL



R: Fotis BAZAKOS



MLS CUP PLAYOFFS:

3 g, 6.00 Y/g, 0 R, 1 pen, 34.00 F/g



HOME: 2.00 Y/g, 0 R, 0 pens, 18.33 FC/g

AWAY: 4.00 Y/g, 0 R, 1 pen, 15.67 FC/g

HOME RECORD: 1 W – 1 D – 1 L#Sounders #DTID — MLS Referee Stats (@MLSRefStats) November 9, 2023

More Game Info

FCD record: 11-10-13 (46 points – 7th in West)

11-10-13 (46 points – 7th in West) SEA record : 14-9-11 (53 points – 2nd in West)

: 14-9-11 (53 points – 2nd in West) FCD vs. SEA all-time : 8-14-9 (32 goals scored, 46 goals conceded)

: 8-14-9 (32 goals scored, 46 goals conceded) FCD vs. SEA away: 1-10-4 (10 goals scored, 32 goals conceded)

FC Dallas has won just one game in Seattle in their history, back in 2011 when Brek Shea got the game-winner.

The home team has lost only 1 of the last 29 meetings between these two sides going back to 2014.

FCD has lost 7 of their last 8 road playoff games and has just 2 outright wins in 25 all-time road playoff games.

Jordan Morris has 5 playoff goals against FCD tied for 3rd most against a single opponent in MLS Cup history (Roy Lassiter v Crew – 11. Carlos Ruiz v Rapids – 8.)

The Game One win was good for Seattle Head Coach Brian Schmetzer’s 16th postseason victory, third in MLS history behind Bruce Arena and Sigi Schmid. Schmetzer’s .761 winning percentage is the highest among all coaches with at least 10 playoff victories.

The Game One clean sheet was goalkeeper Stefan Frei’s 15th in MLS play this year.

Dallas has lost only two of its last 17 matches in all competitions (W6 D9, including two penalty-shoot-out losses).

Dallas had a 4-9-5 record in their 18 road games this season.

FC Dallas allowed the third-fewest goals in MLS this season (37) and ranks No. 2 in GAA (1.03)

FC Dallas won 19 points from losing positions in MLS this season, more than any other team.

FC Dallas scored their most goals (11) during the 76-90 minute interval of the match, third most in MLS.

26 of FC Dallas’ 41 goals were scored in the second half this season.

FC Dallas allowed 20 goals on the road, one of the lowest road goals against in the Western Conference.

Jesus Ferreira’s nine multi-goal games in MLS is second in FC Dallas history behind Jason Kreis (10).

Maarten Paes ranked No. 2 in MLS for save percentage (77.7%) and No. 3 in goals against average (1.00) [with > 10 games played].