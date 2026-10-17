FC Dallas at Houston Dynamo, October 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

“Houston is a cruel, crazy town… on a filthy river in East Texas with no zoning laws and a culture of sex, money, and violence.” Larry McMurtry

3rd in the West FC Dallas (50 points, 14-6-9) travels to the South Texas swamps to face 5th in the West Houston Dynamo (46 points, 13-9-7) in a big six-point game at 7:30 p.m. CT from Shell Energy Stadium.

Welcome to the Texas Derby 2026 Game 2. FC Dallas holds a 3-point lead, having won last time out by a 4-3 scoreline in Frisco back in March.

Houston is a solid 8-3-3 at home, but FC Dallas is an impressive 7-5-3 away. Dallas has also won five of its last seven matches.

A win in this game clinches Houston a playoff spot, but they can get in even with a loss if results go their way.

Weather

Temps in the mid-60s at kickoff with a relatively pleasant – for Houston – 40% humidity. Winds around 10 mph from the Northeast.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV

– Apple TV English: Christian Miles, Kacey White

– Apple TV Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro, Marcelo Balboa

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Logan Farrington – Lower Body (Out)

Suspended after one yellow: Nolan Norris, Daniel, Patrickson Delgado

2 yellows suspended: Sam Sarver, Shaq Moore, Osaze Urhoghide

Houston Dynamo FC

Felipe Andrade – Lower Body (Out)

Jimmy Maurer – Back (Out)

Suspended after one yellow: Agustin Resch

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Coach Eric Quill can be a little reactionary on the road, so I tried to think of what he might do to defend against Houston. Guilherme is the big threat, so I put Shaq Moore on that side and put Sebastian Ibeagha on the left.

For a minute, I overthought it and had Nolan Norris back in at left center back with Ran Binyamin on that wide side and Herman Johnsson on the right. But that overcomplicates things, and Quill loves him some Bernie Kamungo.

With Logan Farrington out, I went back with Santi Moreno at the 2nd 10. I also rotated Christian Cappis back in. I also considered high-press Kaick, that would not surprise me at all.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at Houston Dynamo, October 17, 2026.

Bench Prediction

Jonathan Sirois

Caleb Swann

Herman Johansson

Patrickson Delgado

Sam Sarver

Ramiro

Lalas Abubakar

Daniel Job

Nolan Norris

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at Houston Dynamo, October 17, 2026. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

Referee: Victor Rivas

Assistant Referees: Chris Wattam, Ben Pilgrim

4th Official: Cristian Campo Hernandez

VAR: Michael Radchuk

Assistant VAR: Zeno Cho

More Game Info

FCD vs. HOU all-time : 17-14-20 (80 goals scored, 71 goals conceded)

: 17-14-20 (80 goals scored, 71 goals conceded) FCD vs. HOU away: 5-10-11 (36 goals scored, 41 goals conceded)

Houston has won only three of their last 13 home meetings with Dallas, drawing eight (3-2-8)

Dynamo hasn’t kept a clean sheet in six matches, conceding two in each of the last three.

Dallas has three clean sheets in their last four matches after just four in their first 25 this season.

Los Toros are 9-1-1 when leading at halftime and 13-2-3 when scoring first. But they are also 1-5-2 when conceding first.

Dallas is third in MLS in aerial challenges won with 380.

Guilherme leads Houston with 16 goals and 9 assists this season.

FCD is eighth in MLS in most goals scored with 53 but 20th (!) in MLS in xG with 45.99 thanks to being third in shot efficiency with 7.01.

Houston goalkeeper Jonathan Bond currently ranks among the league’s top five in clean sheets this season with

ten.

Osaze Urhoghide ranks fourth in MLS in aerial challenges with 71 and ranks 27th in clearances with 33.

Petar Musa is second in MLS in goals scored with 19 and sixth in MLS in xG with 15.68.

Joaquin Valiente is tied for the MLS lead with 13 assists. He’s also eighth in MLS in High Speed Runs with Ball in Play with 1,101. He’s the first player in FC Dallas’ history to record 10+ assists in a single season since 2016.

There are a fair number of player connections between these two clubs: Jimmy Maurer, Sam Junqua, Fafa Picault, Maynor Figueroa, Chris Seitz, Je-Vaughn Watson, Brad Davis, and Arturo Alverez.

FC Dallas All-Time Goals Record

Player Goals Jason Kreis 91 Jesus Ferreira 53 Petar Musa 53 Kenny Cooper 46 Blas Perez 36

FC Dallas Single-Season Goals Record

A new record holder!!!

Player Goals Season Petar Musa 19 2026 Jason Kreis 18 1999 Kenny Cooper 18 2008 Jesus Ferreira 18 2022 Petar Musa 18 2025 Jeff Cunningham 17 2009 Petar Musa 16 2024

FC Dallas Single-Season Assists Record

Player Assists Season Jason Kreis 15 1999 Michael Barrios 15 2019 Michael Barrios 14 2017 Jason Kreis 13 2000 David Ferreira 13 2010 Mauro Diaz 13 2016 Joaquín Valiente 13 2026