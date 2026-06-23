FC Dallas announces friendly vs Orlando City July 15th, at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium

FC Dallas will host Orlando City SC in a summer friendly on Wednesday, July 15, at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT. The match will FC Dallas’ first appearance at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium.

Orlando announced the signing of France forward Antoine Griezmann on March 24. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is expected to make his first road appearance in the United States when the Lions visit Mansfield on July 15.

“We are excited to bring FC Dallas to Texas Health Mansfield Stadium for the first time and provide our Season Members with another unique experience as part of their membership package,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “This match gives our fans the opportunity to see two MLS clubs compete during a historic summer for soccer in North Texas.”

FC Dallas Season Members will receive the match as part of their 2026 Season Membership package at no additional cost.

TICKETING DETAILS

Membership Services Representatives will provide additional details directly to Season Members. A limited number of tickets will be made available to the public beginning July 1 while supplies last.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Fans can listen to the match on the official FC Dallas app or join the radio broadcast through an interactive live stream on FC Dallas’ YouTube channel.