DFW’s Ta and Aguilar called into US U17 camp for Japan friendlies

United States U17 Women’s National Team head coach Ciara Crinion has named 20 players to travel to Japan for a training camp and matches. FC Dallas keeper Lola-Iris Ta and Solar SC forward Giselle Aguilar were named to the roster.

The USA will face Japan twice in Chiba, squaring off with one of the most successful nations in the world at the female youth international level. The matches will take place at the Prince Takamado Memorial JFA YUME Field on July 3 and July 6, both kicking off at 4 a.m. ET.

According to Solar, Dallas Trinity’s Caroline Swann was also called up but could not attend due to injury.

U.S. Under-17 Women’s National Team Roster by Position (Club; Hometown)

International Training Camp – Chiba, Japan

Goalkeepers (2): Avellina Saunders (Utah Royals FC Arizona; Phoenix, Ariz.), Lola-Iris Ta (FC Dallas; Dallas, Texas)

Defenders (7): Meila Brewer (Kansas City Current; Overland Park, Kan.), Maddie Maves (Crossfire Premier SC; Seattle, Wash.), Venina Moodie (De Anza Force SC; Oakland, Calif.), Elena Vera (Bay Area Surf SC; Fairfield, Calif.), Carolyn Voss (Minnesota Thunder; Brooklyn Park, Minn.), Anaiah Williams (Eclipse Select SC; Glendale Heights, Ill.), Gigi Zuniga (Mountain View Los Altos SC; Watsonville, Calif.)

Midfielders (5): Mia Corona (UCLA; Cypress, Calif.), Khari Hontz (Kansas City Current II; Grain Valley, Mo.), Taylor Morrell (Virginia Development Academy; Leesburg, Va.), Grace Murray (Beach FC; Redondo Beach, Calif.), Loradana Paletta (New York City FC; Syosset, N.Y.)

Forwards (6): Giselle Aguilar (Solar SC; Cleburne, Texas), Maddie DiMaria (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; Fenton, Mo.), Gianna Hanf (Match Fit Academy; Chesterfield, N.J.), Amari Manning (UNC; Flemington, N.J.), Deus Stanislaus (UNC; Fort Washington, Pa.), Mak Whitham (Gotham FC; Granite Bay, Calif.)