FC Dallas’ 2026 Leagues Cup run ends in tough road loss at Toluca

After picking up 6 points through 2 Leagues Cup games, FC Dallas lost 3-1 to Toluca FC at Estadio Nemesio Díez and was eliminated from the 2026 tournament.

Musa’s lone goal on the night registered him as the 4th different Dallas player to score during the tournament.

Lineups and Tactics

For the final game of phase one in the 2026 Leagues Cup, FC Dallas maintained a 3-4-3 formation with Petar Musa acting as the team’s lone striker. His play was complemented by the additions of Logan Farrington and Joaquín Valiente, both of whom played as dual-10’s.

In goal, Jonathan Sirois earned his 3rd consecutive start of the season in goal. The backline consisted of Nolan Norris (LCB), Osaze Urhoghide (CB), and Shaq Moore (RCB). The lone substitution was the addition of Urhoghide starting over Sebastien Ibeagha.

Out wide at wingback, Bernard Kamungo (LWB) and Herman Johansson (RWB) both earned starts. Paired in the midfield, for the second consecutive game, were both Ramiro and Kaick. A duo that is necessary if Kaick is going to play well.

FC Dallas XI at Toluca FC, August 12, 2026

Toluca held a 4-4-2 formation, with Luis García starting in goal. As Toluca made the switch to a back four from the previous back three, the backline consisted of Jesús Gallardo (LB), Federico Pereira (CB), Bruno Méndez (CB), and Brian García (RB).

In the midfield, Alexis Vega (LM) and Helinho (RM) both played out wide on the wing, while Érick Gutiérrez (CM) and Franco Romero (CM) played deep in the middle of the field. Despite having two strikers, Jorge Díaz Price dropped into the midfield at times as a false 9.

Up top next to Díaz Price, Federico Viñas started at ST. Most notably absent from the starting XI was forward Iván López, who has 1 goal and 1 assist through 1 game in Liga MX. Fortunately for Toluca, their newest signing Viñas stepped up his game.

Toluca FC XI vs FC Dallas, August 12, 2026

The Game

The home side got the ball rolling in the 8th minute, Helinho played a cross towards the front of goal. Urhoghide took down Viñas after failing to make contact with the ball, resulting in a PK just minutes into the game. Vega stepped up and buried the kick to give Toluca an early 1-0 lead.

Less than a minute later, Dallas found their equalizer. After B. García was able to clear the ball from Toluca’s box. Kaick picked up the ball in the midfield and shot from distance. That shot deflected off Musa, in an onside position, and trickled past the goalie, leaving everyone stunned.

“I was really proud of our response to go 1-1 right off the bat, which should have propelled us in a confidence and a mentality,” Head Coach Eric Quill said,”…and yet they overpowered us again with their mentality and their quality of play.”

Just before half, Toluca regained their lead. In the 2nd minute of first half stoppage time, Helinho once again played a low cross into the box. This time, a diving Viñas was able to tap in his 2nd goal of the tournament, reclaiming a 2-1 lead for the home side.

In what would be an early curtain call for the final goal of the night, Toluca buried their 3rd and final goal in the 50th minute. Once again, Toluca worked the ball out wide, pushed it toward the middle, and played a ball into Gutiérrez, who curled in a low shot to secure the 3-1 victory.

“I think we have a lot to be proud of,” Sam Sarver said. “We played in front of a sold-out crowd against Chivas in San Jose and beat Querétaro. I think showing that we can compete with these teams is important. Tonight didn’t go our way, but we’ll take what we learned from this competition and use it in MLS play.”

From start to finish, Toluca controlled the pace of this game. With 72% of possession and 5 shots on target, compared to Dallas’ 3, the Burn’s chances of winning this game wavered as this match progressed. Ultimately, the better team won, but there are still some positive takeaways.

Including the Man of the Match, Osaze Urhoghide. Despite giving up the penalty in the 6th minute of the game, Urhoghide had the most defensive contributions for either team, with 16 total. In more ways than one, Urhoghide was locked in tonight.

Up next, FC Dallas returns to their regularly scheduled MLS action at Q2 Stadium as they take on Austin FC on Sunday, August 16th at 7:30 pm CT. The Timbers are currently 4-9-5 on the season.