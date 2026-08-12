Dallas Trinity announces first team staff

Dallas Trinity has announced on Instagram the rest of the first-team staff working with new head coach Lee Nguyen. Nguyen is joined by four new staff additions and three returning members as Dallas Trinity FC.

“Building a staff that shares a common vision and commitment to this club was my first priority,” said Lee Nguyen, First Team Manager and Technical Director of Dallas Trinity FC. “Every person on this staff brings something different to the table — experience, energy, technical knowledge, and a genuine belief in what we are building here. I’m excited for our players to be surrounded by this group every day.”

Assistant Coach: Chad Otec

Chad has been working with Atletico Dallas Youth as the head coach for the 2009, 2008, and 2007 GA teams and Director of National Platforms and Girls Academy. (Do we assume he will continue in that role as well?) He won back-to-back Girls Academy National Championships — with Lou Fusz Athletic’s U17 squad in 2023 and their U16 squad in 2024

Assistant Coach: Rio Ramirez

Ramirez has a fun story, being discovered and signed at 18 to Fort Worth Vaqueros by our friend Tobias Lopez – at the time the club’s GM – at an open tryout. Ramirez has played in the local mid-level pro game, including stints with North Texas SC and the Dallas Sidekicks. Lately. he’s been playing and coaching for Foro SC, where he coached the club to the UPSL Texas Regional Cup title and U.S. Open Cup qualification in 2025. Born in Arlington, Ramirez attended Arlington Lamar.

Goalkeeper Coach: Omar Zeenni

Zeenni played college soccer at UC Davis (Big West Goalkeeper of the Year) and had his playing days ended by an ACL injury. He has since worked with Cal State LA, Las Vegas Lights, LAFC2, and Angel City FC before coming to join Dallas Trinity. He is also the founder of a goalkeeper training school called the Pro GK Academy out in LA.

Analyst: Andrea Casella

Another Atlético Dallas Girls Academy Head Coach, Casella has previously worked at Texas Southern, the University of Houston, HTX Soccer Club, and the U.S. Women’s Youth National Team in Atlanta. He holds a USSF National B License, a UEFA License, a Game Analysis Soccer HUB License, a Performance Analysis Level II License, and a Sports Psychology diploma.

Head of Sports Performance: Jonny Corbett

Now in his third season with Dallas Trinity FC, Corbett is one of the club’s most tenured staff members. Corbett began his career in strength and conditioning at Scottish Rugby Union and St Johnstone FC before serving as Managing Director of his own performance coaching operation and as Lead First Team Women’s Sport Scientist at Heart of Midlothian FC.

Sports Performance Assistant: Cameron Auzenne

Auzenne is a Hanover College graduate in Kinesiology and Integrative Physiology. Currently serving dual roles as a Strength and Conditioning Coach at D1 Training Allen and as an Assistant S&C Coach within FC Dallas’s performance department.

Equipment Manager: Dean Mott

Mott is a University of Mississippi graduate in Sports Management who has been with Dallas Trinity FC since the club’s very first day of operations in July 2024 — making him one of the longest-tenured members of the organization.

3rd Degree Comment on Coaches

While we imagine that budget, location, and availability are key factors here – many of them may be part-time – it’s a shame that not a single woman was hired as a first-team coach for a women’s professional side.

Update

The club has pointed out that they do have two women on the soccer side of things who were not included in these new hires.

Becky Maines, Director of Soccer Operations

Maines started her coaching career at Erskine College, where she was also a student-athlete during her college years. Following that, she worked for Ole Miss, Tennessee Tech, and Auburn, and then coached at the University of Minnesota from 2018-2021. Maines then worked as the head coach for St. Olaf Women’s soccer from June of 2022 until June of 2024.

Jordan Smith, Player Performance Coach

Smith joined Dallas Trinity FC four months ago after serving as Director of Player Development at the University of Colorado. She has also worked at Midwestern State, Sam Houston State, and Cisco College, as well as serving as the inaugural head coach of the men’s and women’s soccer programs at Blinn College.