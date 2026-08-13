New Dallas Trinity FC jerseys for fall of 2026 mini-season

Dallas Trinity FC has dropped its new home and away kits for the 2026 fall season. The new Nike kits incorporate Dallas Trinity FC’s signature burgundy and gold on the primary kit and the club’s cream brand color paired with gold on the secondary.

“Our new kits are unmistakably Dallas,” said Charlie Neil, Founder and President of Dallas Trinity FC.

“Every element has meaning, from the energy of Reunion Tower lighting up the night to the strength

and history represented by the Hall of State. These designs celebrate the city we are proud to

represent while giving our players and supporters something that feels bold, elevated and uniquely

ours.”

The 2026 home and away kits will go on sale Friday, August 14 at shop.dallastrinityfc.com.

Primary / Home Kit

The club’s new home kit features a burgundy base with gold accents and a geometric pattern the club says is “inspired by the glowing lights of Reunion Tower.”

Dallas Trinity 2026 Fall primary jersey. (Courtesy Dallas Trinity)

Scottish Rite for Children is featured prominently on the front of the jersey.

Front kit sponsor, Dallas Trinity 2026 Fall primary jersey. (Courtesy Dallas Trinity)

IF/THEN and the embossed Trinity logo, Dallas Trinity 2026 Fall primary jersey. (Courtesy Dallas Trinity)

Dallas Trinity logo patch, Dallas Trinity 2026 Fall primary jersey. (Courtesy Dallas Trinity)

Embossed Dallas Trinity logo, Dallas Trinity 2026 Fall primary jersey. (Courtesy Dallas Trinity)

Authentic badge, Dallas Trinity 2026 Fall primary jersey. (Courtesy Dallas Trinity)

Secondary / Away Kit

The new away kit pairs a white (cream?) base with vertical gold pinstripes the club says is inspired “by the towering columns and iconic art deco style of the Hall of State at Fair Park.”

Dallas Trinity 2026 Fall secondary jersey. (Courtesy Dallas Trinity)

UT Southwestern Medical Center is featured on the front of the jersey.

Front jersey sponsor, Dallas Trinity 2026 Fall secondary jersey. (Courtesy Dallas Trinity)

Dallas Trinity wordmark, Dallas Trinity 2026 Fall secondary jersey. (Courtesy Dallas Trinity)

Embossed Dallas Trinity logo, Dallas Trinity 2026 Fall secondary jersey. (Courtesy Dallas Trinity)

Dallas Trinity logo patch, Dallas Trinity 2026 Fall secondary jersey. (Courtesy Dallas Trinity)

Authentic badge, Dallas Trinity 2026 Fall secondary jersey. (Courtesy Dallas Trinity)

3rd Degree’s Take

While we love the colors in general and maroon specifically, the primary kit is really boring. It’s got no trim or accents at all. It basically looks like a maroon dry fit training shirt. Marks for consistency on the jersey, I suppose, as it matches the first two seasons.

The secondary kit, on the other hand, is fantastic. The stripes are great, and the white isn’t just a boring white. It even has a nice accent collar.

Unfortunately, the amazingly awesome mismatched socks – black with the home and white with the road – are apparently gone. What a loss. The one thing that made Trinity really unique in Super League and in DFW is gone. A kit hallmark didn’t even make it past season two. It only partially made it past season one.

It would be so simple to get some black socks for the home and, with the new white away, gold socks. Make the Golden Girls look golden.