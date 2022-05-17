Eight FC Dallas U14s invited to May 2008s US YNT ID camp in Austin, Texas

US Soccer is continuing its series of Youth National Team ID camps with one in Austin, Texas, on May 25th. Eight players from the FC Dallas Academy U14s (2008s) have been invited to the camp: Matthew Kent, Zach Molomo, Matthew Razo, Saul Rios, Kevin Rodriguez, Gabe Rojas, Andrew Saucedo, and Gavin Vo.

These notes are based on my viewing and I’ve seen this U14 team a couple of times so far.

Matthew Kent – A forward/attacker I’ve seen on the wing in the games I’ve watched.

Zach Molomo – Target striker. He’s played up with the U15s. Tall and usually dangerous.

Matthew Razo – A holding mid I consider a top-tier talent. Has the foundation to be really good.

Saul Rios – A new goalkeeper who has recently joined the Academy from FCD El Paso. I’ve not seen him play yet, I don’t think. He’s played with the U15s as well as the U14s in his short time here in Dallas.

Kevin Rodriguez – A pretty good defensive-minded center back who passes well.

Gabe Rojas – I’ve seen him both as a CB and a central mid. He was a strong player in both parts of the field. He’s impressed me.

Andrew Saucedo – The U14 player maker and currently the best player on this team for me. He plays good defense as well as being a creative gem. I think he will need to learn to 8 as he moves up the ranks.

Gavin Vo – Another versatile player, I think I’ve seen him play wing, 8, and center back. Heck Maybe even outside back too. (The 14s have open subs.)

Roster for US YNT ID Camp 2008s May 2022.