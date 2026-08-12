Categories Dallas Trinity FC, USL

Dallas Trinity loans Onyeka Gamero from Bay FC 

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Dallas Trinity loans Onyeka Gamero from Bay FC 

Dallas Trinity continues piling up the NWSL loans for the short season with the aquisition of forward Onyeka Gamero from Bay FC through December 31, 2026. 

“Onyeka is an impressive young talent with unlimited potential as she gains experience as a professional,” said Brian Corcoran, Sporting Director for Dallas Trinity FC. “She has the ability and skill to make a big difference for us as we look to field a deep competitive roster this fall. We’re excited to see what she can bring to Dallas Trinity FC.”

Gamero joined Bay FC in July of 2025 from FC Barcelona. The Cerritos, California, native spent two seasons in Spain with FC Barcelona B playing in 9 matches before tearing her ACL. She is a former US U17 and U20.

TRANSACTION

Dallas Trinity FC acquires forward Onyeka Gamero on loan from Bay FC through December 31, 2026. The transaction is pending league and federation approval. 

PLAYER BIO

NameOnyeka GameroPronunciationon-YAY-kuh gah-ME-ro
PositionForwardHeight5-4
Jersey Number#2Date of BirthFebruary 23, 2006 (20)
HometownCerritos, CaliforniaNationalityAmerican
Previous ClubBay FC
Onyeka Gamero (Courtesy Bay FC)
Onyeka Gamero (Courtesy Bay FC)

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