FC Dallas at Toluca, Leagues Cup, August 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

“We are a big team, tomorrow we have to play and win” El Turco

This will be one of the toughest games in club history, right up there with the Concacaf Champions League Semi-Final Leg 2 at Pachuca.

6th in the West of MLS, FC Dallas (27 points, 7-5-6), travels down to Mexico to face 3rd in Liga MX Toluca (6 points, 2-0-1) on Wednesday, down in Toluca. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 pm CT at the Nemesio Diez. As far as we can determine, this is the first meeting between these two clubs.

Toluca is 6th in the Liga MX bracket of Leagues Cup, with a 1-1 record. They need a win, maybe with a good goal margin, or possibly some help to advance. The Red Devils’ best LC finish is the Quarterfinals in 2025, and they are 9-3 all-time in this tourney.

FC Dallas currently sits 7th but has a game in hand. FCD is 4-4 in Leagues Cup all-time and has advanced out of the group once, back in 2023.

This year, no MLS team has won all three games in the first phase. It’s simple for FC Dallas from here as they advance with…

A win.

A tie and some help.

Win, and you’re in.

Weather

It’s going to be storming and cool all day in Toluca, but should clear up right about game time with a predicted temp of 58 degrees.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV

– Apple TV English: Chris Wittyngham and Lori Lindsey

– Apple TV Spanish: Pablo Ramirez and Jesus Bracamontes

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figer, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Daniel – Lower Body (Out)

Anderson Julio – muscle injury (Out) – reported

Toluca

Paulinho (injury)

Marcel Ruiz (injury)

Oswaldo Virgen (injury)

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

This is an all-in game. Are we surprised FCD rotated and went 2-0? Sure. But Quill’s team is built with the warrior mentality, which works well in Cups, and here we are. So all in.

Osaze Urhoghide back in. Peta Musa goes again. Ramiro leadership in a tough environment. Cooler weather, so Herman Johannson stays on. Joaquín Valiente over Patrickson Delgado. Santiago Moreno over Logan Farrington.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at Toluca, August 12, 2026.

Bench Prediction

Michael Collodi

Lalas Abubakar

Christian Cappis

Caleb Swann

Ran Binyamin

Sam Sarver

Patrickson Delgado

Sebastien Ibeagha

Clay Holstad

Logan Farrington

Nic Simmonds

Ricky Louis

Since FCD didn’t put any “kids” on the bench last game, I’ll follow that lead and go all FCD primary rotation players. Teams are allowed up to 12 on the bench.

Leagues Cup Kit Assignments

Leagues Cup kit assignments for FC Dallas at Toluca, August 12, 2026. (Courtesy Leagues Cup)

Officials

REFEREE: Walter López Castellanos

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Keytzel Corrales Mojica, Jose Da Silva

4TH OFFICIAL: Sergio Reyna

VAR: Erick Yair Miranda Galindo

AVAR: Guillermo Pacheco Larios

More Game Info

In MLS, Dallas is 4-0-1 when leading at halftime and 7-1-3 when scoring first. Conversely, they are 0-4-1 when conceding first.

Petar Musa leads MLS in goals scored with 13 and is third in MLS in xG with 10.42

Versus Liga MX teams, Dallas is 6-3-2.