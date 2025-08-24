Dallas Trinity kicks off 2025-26 season with 2-1 home win on Allie Thornton game winner

Dallas Trinity gets it done to kick off the USL’s Gainbridge Super League season with a 2-1 home victory over Spokane Zephyr at the Cotton Bowl. Goals from newcomer Wayny Balata and inaugural Golden Boot winner Allie Thornton powered the comeback win.

In his first match as permanent head coach, Chris Petrucelli had the Golden Girls pressing high from the opening whistle. Dallas dominated possession and created early chances, but it was Spokane that struck first. In the 22nd minute, Ally Cook lifted a powerful finish over a diving Rylee Foster after a perfectly weighted pass from Mollie Rouse.

“I felt like we were in control for most of the game,” said Petrucelli of his side’s performance, “although they scored a great goal and made it really difficult. We responded well, obviously came back in the second half, scored a couple of goals, and again, moved the ball pretty well. We had the ball a good bit. We had some chances to feel pretty good about the way we played.”

Dallas pushed for an equalizer before halftime, generating half-chances through set pieces and wide play, but couldn’t break through. The intensity picked up late in the half with yellow cards issued to Spokane’s Cameron Tucker and Dallas captain Amber Wisner, sending the visitors into the break up 1-0.

The response came quickly after the restart. Just three minutes into the second half, Tamara Bolt surged up the right wing and delivered a pinpoint cross to Balata, who calmly finished against her former club to level the match. The Cotton Bowl erupted as her new teammates surrounded her in celebration.

“It felt great just being around the girls and having a chance to go out there and play,” Balata said after the game. “Just being able to go out there with them and play, and fight for a win, I can’t ask for much more. For me to get my first goal with the club, even better.”

The breakthrough came in the 70th minute. Thornton, last season’s top scorer, met a driven cross with a decisive header that nestled into the bottom corner, putting Dallas in front for good.

Both sides rotated their benches down the stretch, with Dallas handing early-season minutes to young contributors like Kiley Dulaney and Camryn Lancaster, while Spokane introduced fresh legs in search of an equalizer. Foster and the Dallas back line held firm to secure the win.

With momentum on their side, Petrucelli’s squad now turns its attention to a Labor Day weekend showdown at home against Brooklyn FC.