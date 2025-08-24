Ajmeer Spengler’s lone goal secures 3 points for Texoma FC

After their midweek late game meltdown 3-3 draw, Texoma FC returned to winning ways on Saturday night with a 1-0 road win over Greenville Triumph SC

Texoma FC manager Adrian Forbes set the starting XI up in a 4-2-3-1. Typically, Texoma has been in a back 3 lately, but Angelo Calfo saw red on Wednesday, which led to him being suspended tonight.

Davey Mason, Diego Pepi, and Brayan Padilla all made cameos as substitutes.

The lone goal of the match came in the 8th minute when Ajmeer Spengler capitalized on a Greenville turnover in the final third and slotted it away.

Positive takeaway: Ajmeer Spengler is back to his scoring ways. After recently breaking his goal-scoring drought, Spengler appears to be a normal on the score sheet for Texoma.

Texoma FC sit 7th in USL League One and continue their road trip with an away match against Forward Madison FC on August 27th.