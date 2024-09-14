Dallas Trinity FC gets first league win behind Thornton hat-trick

Dallas Trinity had threatened to run up a score line in their early start to USL Super League, and a four-goal second half left Lexington SC behind for the team’s first win.

“We were explosive tonight,” said GM and acting Head Coach Chris Petrucelli. “I think we felt that we’re capable of scoring like this from the beginning, and there’s a little bit of a relief that we actually did it tonight. Really, really good response. Every time we went down we came back quickly.”

Chris Petrucelli continues to juggle the Trinity roster with injuries. Hailey Davidson and Enzi Broussard joined Maya Gordon and Jenna Winebrenner among the likely regular starters sidelined by injury. Jenny-Julia Danielsson was considered questionable through illness but took up a spot on the bench.

Samantha Estrada kept the start in goal behind Hannah Davison and Jordyn Hardeman. Once again Gaby Guillen and Julia Dorsey took up the full back spots.

Amber Brooks and Sam Meza were joined by Gracie Brian in the center of midfield. Sting SC product Cyera Hintzen played opposite Chioma Ubogagu on the flanks. Allie Thornton once again got the start at the nine.

The away side took the lead against the run of play in 7th minute. Lexington SC broke away after Chioma Ubogagu was dispossessed, the ball found Madison Parsons, who fed out wide for the run of Kailey Utley. The Lexington winger cut inside to avoid a challenge by Hannah Davison, ducked Jordyn Hardeman, and struck low past Sam Estrada. The shot took a deflection off Gracie Brian, but that didn’t really impact any save.

💚 @LexSporting are on the board first!



Kailey Utley slots it in to make it 1-0 in Dallas! 👏#ThisIsOurMoment pic.twitter.com/EI0P2xcfwr — USL Super League (@USLSuperLeague) September 14, 2024

Dallas Trinity FC pulled level in the 33rd minute through Allie Thornton. Sam Meza won a free kick down the Dallas left. Amber Brooks looped a delivery in that Thornton made a well timed leap to beat Na Yeong Shin to on the edge of the six-yard box.

After the game Thornton mentioned that the first may have been the most satisfying as it highlights her height and heading ability.

Amber Brooks gave Dallas the lead with an audacious lob from distance in the second minute of stoppage time. Passing the ball around on the right side trying to find an opening, Brooks looked up to see a gap to aim for from 25-yards out, clipping the underside of the crossbar in the process. Lexington SC may feel aggrieved with Shin on the ground for 20-seconds prior to the goal, but the midfielder appeared to take a ball in the torso rather than a head injury that would stop play.

😮‍💨 @abrooks22 adds a goal to her first-half resume 👏



The stoppage time finish puts @dallastrinityfc up 2-1 at the half! #ThisIsOurMoment pic.twitter.com/OeclIEtIgL — USL Super League (@USLSuperLeague) September 14, 2024

Jenny Danielsson came in at half time for Cyera Hintzen as DTFC sought to gain control in the midfield.

Lexington tied it up with a true route-one goal in the 52nd minute. Lexington goalkeeper Sarah Cox kicked the ball out of her hands. Madison Parsons let the ball run ahead of her run, and lashed a shot over Estrada.

Chioma Ubogagu restored the lead with her first DTFC goal four minutes later. Sam Meza cut inside from the left to see shot deflected, which Ubogagu reacted to first to tuck away.

The ex-Lioness bagged her second of the night in the 67th minute with a 22-yard screamer. Amber Brooks played the ball out of the middle third to Ubogagu, the Londoner held off Shin before launching an effort from the top of the D to put Dallas up 4-2.

That was Ubogagu’s last action as she was part of a double change immediately after the goal. Lucy Shepherd completed an English-born swap, while Haley Berg came in for Gracie Brian.

Berg then went down injured off the ball in the 71st minute, having to be carried off by her team mates but the former FC Dallas WPSL midfielder was able to carry on after the trainers looked at her hip. She would get subbed off for Kamdyn Fuller a few minutes later.

Dallas extended their leas in the 78th minute as Thornton joined Ubogagu with a brace. Meza saw an effort well saved after some nice play in the midfield between Kamdyn Fuller and Lucy Sheppard. Like with the previous goal, a forward crashing the rebound was well rewarded.

Petrucelli said that Arlington-native Allie Thornton would just need a goal to get going. She almost had her hat-trick with a long range effort hitting the top of the netting in the 84th minute. Dallas finally got that final third part that was missing from the first two games in USL Super League.

The visitors started to gain some ground in added time, but without posing any danger. Maja Henriksson replaced Gaby Guillen in the 87th minute to add some fresh legs in the back line.

The game could only end one way with the first hat-trick in USL Super League history as Lucy Shepherd played a low cross from the Dallas right that Allie Thornton blew past her marker to slot away for the sixth Dallas Trinity FC goal and the team’s first win.

“It’s the final piece of the puzzle is finishing the chances,” said hat-trick hero Allie Thornton. “So it’s kind of just keep the same pattern that we were on and trust that the final pieces will come together. We said it before, you get one and the flood gates open, so the first one went in and all the rest came much easier.”

Trinity now wait until Wednesday September 25 for a trip to Brooklyn FC that marks the start of a month of league play on the road. In the mean time, the team took back possession of second spot in the USL Super League table ahead of Tampa Bay Sun FC on goal difference after both teams recorded their maiden wins over Lexington SC.

Head Coach Pauline MacDonald was noted on the broadcast as being in attendance, and should be formally introduced in the next week as she begins to work with the team. The Scot stayed away from the dugout, opting to greet the players and acting coach Petrucelli near the mixed zone for media.