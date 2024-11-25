Dallas Trinity FC celebrates World Cup heroines

Dallas Trinity FC welcomed back three members of the US U-17 WNT’s World Cup roster. Evan O’Steen, Jordyn Hardeman, and Kiara Gilmore returned with bronze medals from the recent tournament in the Dominican Republic.

The Trinity trio featured heavily in an American run to third place, with both O’Steen and Gilmore featuring in five of the six games. Hardeman featured once.

With four clean sheets and an assist, O’Steen claimed the adidas Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper, an award the 16-year-old showed off on the field before Trinity’s goalless draw on Wednesday night.

“It’s not something that I want to take for granted, because the more we get to get into these environments…” O’Steen told 3rd Degree earlier in the week. “But also, when we were in the Dominican [Republic], that was one of the coolest things and best environments we’ve been in for a while. Then being able to take it back here, implement things we learned from there and bring it back here is good.”

The scoreless tie with Spokane Zephyr saw Gilmore and Hardeman named to the bench, but defensive reinforcements were not required in a game where neither back line was tested. Hardeman replaced Hannah Davison for Saturday’s 1-0 win at then-league leading Carolina Ascent.

Losing three players to a month-long national team commitment wasn’t ideal for a Trinity roster struggling with injury, but also the personal aspect of players that train together every day. The DTFC players followed along through the televised games and in group texts.

“I see Evan every day, I haven’t in like a month she’s been in the Dominican Republic,” said goalkeeper Madi White. “But we are so proud of the three of them. They are such talented players, and we’re just so excited to see them represent the US and represent Dallas Trinity in such a great way, because they are such great players and they’re even better people.”

The three academy players hail from the two main girls academy programs in the Metroplex, balancing academy duties with DTFC and national team. O’Steen and Hardeman are members of the two-time ECNL national champion Solar SC 07 team, with both named ECNL Texas Conference player of the year in 2023 before O’Steen moved up a year to the 07 team. Gilmore captains the FC Dallas 07 team that has won three consecutive Dallas Cups – Gilmore had a national team commitment that clashed with the tournament to prevent her from lifting the ball and boot trophy in 2023.

“I’m so proud for them,” said Dallas Trinity FC President Charlie Neil. “I’m so happy that our fans got a chance to show them some love and appreciation. A World Cup is a World Cup, right? And a player to come back with a bronze medal and come back with a Golden Glove, those are memories they’ll have for a lifetime. It just shows the growth of the game here, domestically, to have three players come from the same market make an impact in an international event.”

Part of a six-player contingent from the Metroplex, the Trinity trio helped the US to its second-best result since the U-17 Women’s World Cup began in 2008. The first tournament saw an American side, captained by their DTFC team mate Amber Brooks, finish as runners up behind the once again victorious North Korea.

Hardeman’s return to the Trinity back line on Saturday was her fourth start of the season. The Midlothian native is set to join the University of Virginia in January, as the fourth ranked player in the class of 2025 by Top Drawer Soccer. Gilmore will similarly depart in the new year for the University of Wisconsin.

At 16, O’Steen remains eligible for the 2025 edition of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.