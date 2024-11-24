A four point week for Dallas Trinity tightens the Super League race

Dallas Trinity FC put together a four point week with a home tie against Spokane Zephyr midweek and a massive road win against 2nd place Carolina Ascent to firmly plant themselves in the top three in the USL Super League. Just three point separate the top 3 with a four point gap back to 4th place.

The Trinity seems to have a resilience about them, only losing one game all season and grinding out ties for their 5-1-5 record. They are now unbeaten in their last seven.

Statistically, DTFC remains the best offensive team in the league with 17 goals on the season (tied with last place Lexington DC for goals for with a game in hand).

At Carolina on Saturday, Sam Meza scored the match’s lone goal early, in just the third minute of play. Keeper Madison White recorded the team’s fourth clean sheet of the season.

“Road wins are tough, really tough,” Meza said of the win. “You’re not in your environment, you’re not around your home crowd, fans, family or friends. I think the win really speaks to Dallas and how talented we are.”

In a flat game on Wednesday, Trinity was able to hold on for a tie against Spokane Zephyr despite bing outplayed. White held on for the first of two shutouts this week. The recent return of Jenna Winebrenner from injury has really solidified the defense as has the continued use of a back three.

“I think we’ve been working as a backline,” Winebrenner said after the game. “It’s important for us to get clean sheets and we take pride in that. To take a positive away from that match is a clean sheet and move forward from that. It’s the standard for us now so we want to keep going that way.”

There are just three games left for Trinity in the first half of the season before the winter break. Trinity FC will play their final road match of the Fall at Fort Lauderdale United FC (3-5-2, eleven points) on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 pm CT from Beyond Bancard Field. As usual, the match will stream on Peacock and USL on YouTube.

Rachel Pace charges up field against Spokane Zephyr, November 20, 2024. (Courtesy Dallas Trinity)