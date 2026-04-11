Dallas Trinity FC at Brooklyn FC — Matchweek 26 Preview

USL Super League | Sunday, April 12, 2026 | 3:00 p.m. ET

Maimonides Park | Brooklyn, NY

Broadcast: Peacock

Dallas Trinity FC (9-8-5, 32 points) heads to Maimonides Park on Sunday for the first of two remaining road matches, facing a Brooklyn FC side (5-10-7, 22 points) that has won just once in its last five.

Dallas arrives with momentum from Saturday’s 3-1 win over Spokane and a playoff cushion that has grown to six points over the teams below. The job now is protecting it.

Recovery Report

Dallas Trinity FC:

Lauren Flynn is out with a lower leg injury. Sealey Strawn is away on international duty with the U.S. Under-19 Women’s National Team in Argentina.

Brooklyn FC:

OUT: #5 / D Nayeong Shin (International Duty) #23 / D Alice Barbieri (Hip) #1 / GK Breanna Norris (Hip) #22 / D Lauren Gogal (Knee)

QUESTIONABLE #8 / M Mylena Freitas (Lower Body)

The Bigger Picture

The standings entering Sunday are worth spelling out. Dallas sits fourth, six points clear of both DC Power and Spokane with five matches remaining after Sunday. Carolina Ascent is one point ahead in third.

A win in Brooklyn pushes Dallas to 35 points and gives Coach Nathan Thackeray’s side real breathing room heading into a closing stretch of five matches — four on the road and two at home.

Brooklyn is not in form, but they are not without danger. The two sides drew 1-1 at the Cotton Bowl on February 1 in a match Dallas led before Rebecca Cooke equalized in the 83rd minute.

Brooklyn has shown they can score in bunches — a 3-3 draw at Fort Lauderdale and a 3-0 win at Tampa Bay in the spring are proof of that. But they have conceded eight goals in their last five matches and won only once in that stretch.

Dallas Trinity FC vs Spokane Zephyr April 4, 2026 (Photo: Mel Vong Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

Dallas Trinity

The most significant adjustment Thackeray faces is replacing Strawn, who gave the attack a different dimension in Saturday’s win with her runs in behind the Spokane defense. Jasmine Hamid is fully available after her debut off the bench against Spokane and figures to feature more prominently at Maimonides Park. She came on in the 67th minute on Saturday, immediately set up a Strawn chance two minutes later, and looked comfortable from her first touch. A full week of training with this group behind her changes what Thackeray can ask of her. Sunday could be her first start.

With Flynn still out, Maya McCutcheon was solid against Spokane and gives Thackeray a strong argument to keep her in the XI alongside Amber Wisner. Sydney Cheesman got her first extended minutes back on Saturday and should be sharper for it.

Jasmine Hamid — One match in a Dallas kit and she already looks like she belongs. The question for Sunday is whether Thackeray turns to her from the first whistle rather than waiting to introduce her. With Strawn away and Dallas needing someone to hurt Brooklyn in the final third, the case for starting her is strong.

Jasmine Hamid prepares to make her Dallas Trinity debut against Spokane Zephyr, April 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Heather Stainbrook — Named to the Team of the Month on Wednesday and backed it up with another strong performance Saturday. With Strawn absent, Stainbrook carries extra creative responsibility, which is not a new burden for a player who has been the best midfielder in this league for the better part of three months.

Chioma Ubogagu — Started Saturday and was effective before coming off for Hamid in the 67th. She gives Dallas width and directness, and against a Brooklyn side that has been conceding regularly, her ability to run at defenders in space is a weapon worth deploying from the first minute.

Brooklyn FC

Brooklyn has used three different shapes in their last three matches, which suggests some tactical uncertainty. What has remained constant is Kelsey Daugherty in goal, Kelsey Hill as the captain and organizational anchor at center back, and Jennifer Cudjoe as the defensive pivot. Cooke has started every match and is their most dangerous player in transition.

Rebecca Cooke — She denied Dallas a win the last time these sides met and is Brooklyn’s most consistent goal threat. She is direct, works hard pressing from the front, and is at her best when Brooklyn can transition quickly. Dallas’s back line will need to track her from the opening whistle.

Catherine Zimmerman — Rotates in and out of the starting lineup but has been among the league’s top scorers all season. If she starts Sunday, she gives Brooklyn a different kind of threat in behind, alongside Cooke.

Kelsey Daugherty — Nominated for Save of the Month for March alongside McCamey. She has been solid all season and will make Dallas earn every chance. Thackeray will know that from February, when Dallas created enough and could not put the game away.

Kelsey Daugherty, Brooklyn FC. (Courtesy Brooklyn FC)

What’s at Stake

This is a winnable match against a side that has not been in form. Dallas knows that. The risk is treating it that way. Brooklyn plays at home, the two sides drew in the last meeting, and the Golden Girls will be without Strawn. Three points on Sunday, and Dallas controls its own destiny with four matches remaining.

PROJECTED DALLAS TRINITY FC LINEUP (4-2-3-1):

Tyler McCamey; Cyera Hintzen, Maya McCutcheon, Amber Wisner (C), Samar Guidry; Wayny Balata, Heather Stainbrook; Chioma Ubogagu, Lexi Missimo, Jasmine Hamid; Bethany Bos

PROJECTED BROOKLYN FC LINEUP (4-1-4-1):

Kelsey Daugherty; Emma Loving, Kelsey Hill (C), NaYeong Shin, Samantha Kroeger; Jennifer Cudjoe; Mylena Freitas, Riley Childers, Hannah Breslin, Jessica Garziano; Rebecca Cooke