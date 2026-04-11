FC Dallas vs St Louis City, April 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

“Thanks for letting us borrow Brett Hull.” Dallas

6th in the West FC Dallas (11 points, 3-1-2) hosts 13th in the West St Louis City SC (5 points, 1-3-2) at 7:30 pm CT on Saturday at Toyota Stadium.

The first 3,000 fans to enter Toyota Stadium will receive “Player Pins x FC Dallas – Petar Musa” collectible pin. (See the bottom of this page.)

It’s also Stranger Things Night with a themed drone show following the game in Toyota Stadium.

Broadcast Info

TV: AppleTV

– Apple TV English: Mark Followill, Gio Savarese

– Apple TV Spanish: Raul Guzman

– Dallas Audio: Nick Harris, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Anderson Julio – Lower Leg (Out)

Bernard Kamungo – Lower Leg (Out)

St. Louis City SC

Celio Pompeu – Knee (Out)

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

First, no Bernie Kamungo. Left wingback does not have a clearly defined backup. It’s certainly not homegrown and natural fit, Josh Torquato, who hasn’t been with FCD this year, even on the bench, and went 90 for North Texas SC on Friday night.

Now, I’m a big “don’t break something else to fix a problem” cause then you have two problems. So you might think that would lead me to a Louicius Deedson or Ricky Louis straight swap into Kamungo’s spot.

But FCD coach Eric Quill is a big “trust” guy, I think he will stick with guys in his rotation. And while they have some minutes, Deedson and Louis are not really in that rotation. If it were to be one of those two, I’d lean to Deedson at this point in the season.

But instead, I am predict Senastian Ibeagha will keep the right center back spot, allowing Quill to put Shaq Moore at left wing back and bring Herman “Monter” Johansson back in after his game off. Feel free to flip those wingbacks, if you like. I prefer Johansson right.

I am also giving Ramiro the game off. There’s a heavy load coming up, and with Kaick and Christian Cappis, Quill has three choices for two spots.

FCD’s Garrett Melcer had this awesome Quill quote Thursday about Santiago Moreno:

“He’s just different with his elusiveness in the game. He has really clean feet in tight spaces, the ability make the first guy miss, and that’s an amazing trait to have as a #10 because it unbalances the opponent. He’s got quality to find the right pass, the right shot for himself and he’s got a change of speed that’s of a high, high level.”

So yeah, I’m also going straight to Moreno starting. Moreno is a DP, get him in over Joaquín Valiente or Patrickson Delgado.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs St Lous City, April 11, 2026.

Low-key chance it’s a 3-4-3 instead, with Moreno in a double 10 alongside Joaquín Valiente with Logan Farrington on the bench cause Quill also said this…

“[Moreno]’s a very different kind of 10 from our other profiles. We now have three very different 10s in the team and each practice he’s getting more accustomed with the style of play, and his teammates. We see him playing in that double 10 role mostly but we want to find a place for him. He’s a footballer, he could play any position on the field and be great at it.” Eric Quill

Thanks, coach, that really clears things up.

Bench Prediction

Jonathan Sirois

Ricky Louis

Ramiro

Alvaro Augusto

Nick Simmonds

Louicius Deedson

Lalas Abubakar

Patrickson Delgado

Joaquín Valiente

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs St Louis City, April 11, 2026. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

Referee : Filip Dujic

: Filip Dujic Assistant Referees : Corey Parker, Eduardo Jeff

: Corey Parker, Eduardo Jeff 4th Official : Joe Surgan

: Joe Surgan VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

Carol Anne Chenard Assistant VAR: Tom Supple

More Game Info

FCD vs. STL all-time : 3-1-2 (9 goals scored, 3 goals conceded)

: 3-1-2 (9 goals scored, 3 goals conceded) FCD vs. STL home: 3-0-0 (7 goals scored, 0 goals conceded)

FC Dallas’ 4-0 victory at D.C. United on April 4 is the second-largest road win in club history. The club’s only larger road win came on Aug. 16, 2014, when Dallas won 5-0 at the San Jose Earthquakes.

St Louis picked up its first road point of the season last week at NYCFC.

Los Toros are on a nine-game home unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Dallas is 0-1-1 when conceding first and 3-0-0 when scoring first.

FCD is seventh in crosses in MLS with 78 and fourth in MLS in successful crosses with 23.

FCD is ninth in MLS in xG with 11.48.

Dallas is Second in MLS in goals from inside the penalty area with 12 and tied for first in MLS in goals from open play with 12.

Brendan McSorley leads St. Louis with 4.6 shots on target per match and scored his first goal of 2026 last weekend.

Petar Musa recorded the 13th fastest speed in MLS this season at 35.31 kph (21.94 mph), leads MLS alongside Sam Surridge in goals scored with seven, and is third in MLS in xG with 5.22.

The only player in common between the two clubs is Lucas Bartlett, who, you will remember from last week, now plays for DC United.

St Louis DP Sergio Córdo has only played 166 minutes, mostly off the bench, having made just 1 start, against NYCFC last week. Perhaps FCD will be his 2nd.

All-Time FC Dallas Goals Tracker

Player Goals Jason Kreis 91 Jesus Ferreira 48 Kenny Cooper 46 Petar Musa 41 Blas Perez 36

Today’s pin giveaway.