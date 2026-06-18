Dallas Trinity FC announces 2026 fall USL Super League schedule

Dallas Trinity FC today announced its 2026 fall schedule, which opens Saturday, August 15, against Tampa Bay Sun FC at the Cotton Bowl and closes Saturday, November 28, at Carolina Ascent FC.

It is a 14-match season – with seven home and seven away games – serving as the USL Super League’s bridge year before the switch to a spring-to-fall calendar in 2027. The top four of the league’s eight clubs advance to the playoffs, with first place taking the Players’ Shield. Semifinals are set for December 5 and the Final for December 12.

Dallas plays four of its first five at the Cotton Bowl before the State Fair of Texas takes over Fair Park and pushes the club onto the road for four, including a Friday night at defending champion Lexington SC on September 25. Trinity returns home for three of its final five.

The schedule also includes the annual State Fair Clásico, a friendly during the State Fair on Saturday, October 17 that falls outside the 14-match league slate. This year’s opponent and kickoff have not been announced.

Dallas Trinity 2026 Fall Schedule