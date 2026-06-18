Match Photos: World Cup 2026 – England vs Croatia at Dallas Stadium

England came away with a 4-2 win over Croatia at “Dallas Stadium” yesterday, but our man Matt Visinsky helped us turn it into the Petar Musa show. Enjoy.

You can find more of Matt’s work on Instagram.

Peta Musa (26) jumps for a header over two defenders, Croatia v England in the World Cup, June 17, 2026 at “Dallas Stadium.” (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Luka Modric (10) of Croatia lines up a shot against England in the World Cup, June 17, 2026 at “Dallas Stadium.” (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Peta Musa (26) wins a header over Elliot Anderson (8), Croatia v England in the World Cup, June 17, 2026 at “Dallas Stadium.” (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jude Bellingham (10) drives past Mario Pasalic (15), England vs Croatia in the World Cup, June 17, 2026 at “Dallas Stadium.” (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas’ Peta Musa playing for Croatia against England in the World Cup, June 17, 2026 at “Dallas Stadium.” (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Harry Kane (9) battles Petar Musa (26), England vs Croatia in the World Cup, June 17, 2026 at “Dallas Stadium.” (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Nico O’Reilly (3) heads for goal, England vs Croatia in the World Cup, June 17, 2026 at “Dallas Stadium.” (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Peter Musa (26) looks for a foul call, England vs Croatia in the World Cup, June 17, 2026 at “Dallas Stadium.” (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Elliot Anderson (8) tries to escape Ivan Perisic (14), England vs Croatia in the World Cup, June 17, 2026 at “Dallas Stadium.” (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Harry Kane (9) is on the ball while Petar Musa (26) is ready to defend, England vs Croatia in the World Cup, June 17, 2026 at “Dallas Stadium.” (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa (26) of Croatia shoots against England in the World Cup, June 17, 2026 at “Dallas Stadium.” (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas’ Petar Musa (26) celebrates his goal for Croatia against England in the World Cup, June 17, 2026 at “Dallas Stadium.” (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas’ Petar Musa (26) celebrates his goal for Croatia against England in the World Cup, June 17, 2026 at “Dallas Stadium.” (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jude Bellingham (10) celebrates his goal, Croatia v England in the World Cup, June 17, 2026 at “Dallas Stadium.” (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Petar Sucic (17) of Croatia shoots against England in the World Cup, June 17, 2026 at “Dallas Stadium.” (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Luka Modric (10) brings the ball down playing for Croatia against England in the World Cup, June 17, 2026 at “Dallas Stadium.” (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas’ Petar Musa (26) awaits a cross in a crowd playing for Croatia against England in the World Cup, June 17, 2026 at “Dallas Stadium.” (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Marcus Rashford (11) celebrates his goal, Croatia v England in the World Cup, June 17, 2026 at “Dallas Stadium.” (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)