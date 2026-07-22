Dallas Trinity adds Orlando Pride forward Seven Castain

As predicted by Buzz Carrick, Dallas Trinity FC has added forward Seven Castain on loan ahead of the Fall 2026 season. Terms were not announced beyond the loan. Castain signed a new multi-year deal with Orlando Pride announced today that runs through the 2028 NWSL season with a 2029 option.
At TCU, Castain scored 40 goals with 15 assists in 93 games. She tied the program’s single-season record with 17 as a senior in 2025, then scored five goals in the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament to carry the Horned Frogs to their first College Cup. That season made her a first-team All-American and a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist.
She started Orlando’s March 15 season opener, a 2-1 loss to Seattle Reign, and has yet to score in NWSL play.
Castain is also on the radar for USWNT, most recently scoring the match-winner over France in an April friendly with the U23s, typically the last stop before Emma Hayes‘ first team.
Before turning pro, Castain was the 2025 USL W League Player of the Year with Utah United, scoring four goals in three playoff games, including one in the 4-0 national final win over North Carolina Courage U23.
The Draper, Utah, native scored 113 goals at the high school level at The Waterford School.
Castain joins Ally Cook in a forward group rebuilt under new manager Lee Nguyen. Club social media has her listed as wearing #30.