FC Dallas at Portland Timbers, July 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

On the road again. Like a band o’ gypsies, we go down the highway. Willie Nelson

5th in the West FC Dallas (25 points, 7-4-4) begins its epic 9-road-games-in-10 stretch with a double road trip kicking off at 11th in the West Portland Timbers (17 points, 5-8-2) at Providence Park with a 9:30 pm CT kickoff.

This road run is the season. 9 road games in 10; the one “home” game is in League Cup at Mansfield. 7 of the 10 games, all on the road, are regular season MLS games. Come through this thing near .500, and FCD will be set for the stretch run.

FC Dallas has won 4 of 5… but that was way back in May. Two months ago. In terms of play, all of MLS just got a second preseason, so this is like starting a new campaign in some ways.

Portland is led by Interim Coach Jack Cassidy after Phil Neville was canned.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV

– Apple TV English: Blake Price, Paul Dolan

– Apple TV Spanish: Oscar Salazar

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figer, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Ramiro – Lower Body (Out)

Josh Torquato – US U20s (Out)

Suspended after one yellow: Sam Sarver, Daniel, Osaze Urhoghide, and Nolan Norris

Portland Timbers

Omir Fernandez – Lower Body (Out)

Gage Guerra – Lower Body (Out)

Juan Mosquera – Foot/Ankle (Out)

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

I was leaning toward Coach Eric Quill keeping the flex-4 anyway, but playing it in the tune-up friendly against Orlando City convinces me to go with it here.

There are a series of questions that need to be answered. I’ve included the answer I am making for the lineup.

Who starts in net? Daniel

Will Petar Musa start? Yes

With Ramiro out, who plays in the central combo with Kaick? Christian Cappis

Left back? Nolan Norris, cause flex to LCB.

Who is the off striker? It was Sam Sarver in the scrimmage, so I went Sarver. Could be Patrickson Delgado, but not Logan Farrington or Santi Moreno, I don’t think.

Left mid? Santi Moreno. Cause former team.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at Portland Timbers, July 22, 2026.

We should see the flex continue. Johansson up, Valiente into the middle as a 10, Sarver wide right, Moreano wide left.

Bench Prediction

Michael Collodi or Jonathan Sirois

Anderson Julio

Logan Farrington

Sebastien Ibeagha

Ran Binyamin

Deedson

Lalas Abubakar

Bernie Kamungo

Patrickson Delgado

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at Portland, July 22, 2026. (Courtesy MLS)

How awful for the Timbers.

Officials

Referee: Alexis Da Silva

Assistant Referees: Cory Richardson, Diego Blas

4th Official: Allen Chapman

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

Assistant VAR: Tom Felice

More Game Info

FCD vs. POR all-time : 12-9-11 (54 goals scored, 38 goals conceded)

: 12-9-11 (54 goals scored, 38 goals conceded) FCD vs. POR away: 1-8-6 (13 goals scored, 21 goals conceded)

FCD has just one win at Portland in the club’s history. April 13, 2016.

Dallas is 4-4-0 in one-goal games.

FCD is 4-0-0 when leading at halftime and 7-1-2 when scoring first. But a miserable 0-3-1 when conceding first.

Dallas is 13th in crosses in MLS with 169 and tied for third in MLS in aerial challenges won with 230.

Petar Musa is tied for second in MLS in goals scored with 12 and fourth in MLS in xG with 10.05.

Musa is also the first player in club history to record two hat tricks.

Sebastien Ibeagha recorded the 28th fastest speed in MLS this season at 35.42 kph (22.01 mph).

Osaze Urhoghide ranks fourth in MLS in aerial challenges with 44 and tied for 18th in clearances with 22.

Michael Collodi is second in MLS in opponent crosses fisted with seven.

Kevin Kelsy had two goals and an assist vs Seattle in the last game.

David Da Costa recorded his club-leading fifth and sixth assists of the season in Portland goalfest in Seattle last week.

All-Time FC Dallas Goals Tracker