Trinity signs Spokane Zephyr striker Ally Cook

Dallas Trinity has nabbed another player from the defunct Spokane Zephyr, their high-9 Ally Cook. In a season and a half with Spokane, Cook scored 11 goals in 33 games. The 11 goals make her Zephyr’s all-time leading scorer.

Drafted in 2024 by Chicago Red Stars – a club formally coached by Chris Petrucelli, although the two missed each other by a year – Cook signed a one-year deal with CRS, appearing in 14 games without a goal.

Cook played for UCLA (2 seasons) and Oregon (3 seasons) in college, scoring 31 goals in 98 games.

The Mission Viejo, California, native played club soccer for West Coast Futbol Club and then Orange County Surf SC.

Cook will wear the same 33 kit she did in Spokane, Oregon, and at UCLA.