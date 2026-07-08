Dallas Trinity signs Benfica mid Carissa Boeckmann

Dallas Trinity continues to stack up midfielders, a position that already had some depth, this time landing Benfica midfielder Carissa Boeckmann.

Boeckmann signed with the Portland Thorns out of college but didn’t take the field before being transferred to Benfica for the 2025-2026 season on a two-year contract that should have seen her with the Portuguese side until the summer of 2027. She played in 5 games for Benfica last season.

It is unclear at this time if Boeckmann was released and signed with Trinity, or if the Dallas club has paid a transfer fee.

The San Antonio native played 3 seasons at Texas A&M and one season at Florida State. Boeckmann was a two-time All-State player at Antonian College Preparatory High School.

Boeckmann will wear #28 with Trinity.