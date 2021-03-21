Categories FCD Academy, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

Dallas Cup 2021 – FC Dallas girls schedules

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Dallas Cup 2021 – FC Dallas girls schedules

With the FC Dallas boys Dallas Cup 2021 schedule posted earlier, it’s time now for the girls’ schedule. The Dallas Cup Girls Invitational presented by Mary Kay will be played March 27 through April 1 and consist of U16 to U19 age groups.

One small difference that you will see with the names of the teams listed, the top Academy level at FCD on the girls’ side plays in the ECNL while on the FCD boys’ side the Academy teams play in the MLSNext Academy with the Premier teams in the ECNL.

FC Dallas has one team per age group in the Dallas Cup with the exception of U16s where there are two.

U19s

FC Dallas Youth 03 ECNL – Bracket B

Sat, March 27Solar U17 FDL Rodriguez12:30 pmToyota Soccer Center #7
Sun, March 28Solar ECNL 03 Grado2 pmToyota Soccer Center #8
Mon, March 29Shattuck-St Mary’s 024 pmToyota Soccer Center #7

U18s

FC Dallas Youth 03 West Red – Bracket B

Sat, March 27Solar 04 Grado4:30 pmToyota Soccer Center #7
Sun, March 28Sting 03 Stark10:30 amToyota Soccer Center #8
Mon, March 29Kernow Storm City FC 03 SchutzNoonToyota Soccer Center #7

U17s

FC Dallas ECNL U17 – Bracket A

Sat, March 27BVB 04 Premier12:30 pmToyota Soccer Center #4
Sun, March 28Albion SC Central CAL AV 04 Academy2:30 pmToyota Soccer Center #4
Mon, March 29Solar ECNL 04 Williams10 amToyota Soccer Center #7

U16s

FC Dallas Youth 05 West White – Bracket A

Sat, March 27DKSC ECNL U164 pmToyota Soccer Center #6
Sun, March 28Crossfire Premier 05 ECNL10:30 amToyota Soccer Center #4
Mon, March 29Solar U15 ECNL2:30 pmToyota Soccer Center #8

FC Dallas Youth 05 ECNL – Bracket B

Sat, March 27Sparta FC 0510:30 amToyota Soccer Center #7
Sun, March 28USA SC 0512:30 pmToyota Soccer Center #7
Mon, March 29Solar ECNL U16 05 Bates4 pmToyota Soccer Center #4

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *