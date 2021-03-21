Dallas Cup 2021 – FC Dallas girls schedules

With the FC Dallas boys Dallas Cup 2021 schedule posted earlier, it’s time now for the girls’ schedule. The Dallas Cup Girls Invitational presented by Mary Kay will be played March 27 through April 1 and consist of U16 to U19 age groups.

One small difference that you will see with the names of the teams listed, the top Academy level at FCD on the girls’ side plays in the ECNL while on the FCD boys’ side the Academy teams play in the MLSNext Academy with the Premier teams in the ECNL.

FC Dallas has one team per age group in the Dallas Cup with the exception of U16s where there are two.

U19s

FC Dallas Youth 03 ECNL – Bracket B

Sat, March 27 Solar U17 FDL Rodriguez 12:30 pm Toyota Soccer Center #7 Sun, March 28 Solar ECNL 03 Grado 2 pm Toyota Soccer Center #8 Mon, March 29 Shattuck-St Mary’s 02 4 pm Toyota Soccer Center #7

U18s

FC Dallas Youth 03 West Red – Bracket B

Sat, March 27 Solar 04 Grado 4:30 pm Toyota Soccer Center #7 Sun, March 28 Sting 03 Stark 10:30 am Toyota Soccer Center #8 Mon, March 29 Kernow Storm City FC 03 Schutz Noon Toyota Soccer Center #7

U17s

FC Dallas ECNL U17 – Bracket A

Sat, March 27 BVB 04 Premier 12:30 pm Toyota Soccer Center #4 Sun, March 28 Albion SC Central CAL AV 04 Academy 2:30 pm Toyota Soccer Center #4 Mon, March 29 Solar ECNL 04 Williams 10 am Toyota Soccer Center #7

U16s

FC Dallas Youth 05 West White – Bracket A

Sat, March 27 DKSC ECNL U16 4 pm Toyota Soccer Center #6 Sun, March 28 Crossfire Premier 05 ECNL 10:30 am Toyota Soccer Center #4 Mon, March 29 Solar U15 ECNL 2:30 pm Toyota Soccer Center #8

FC Dallas Youth 05 ECNL – Bracket B

Sat, March 27 Sparta FC 05 10:30 am Toyota Soccer Center #7 Sun, March 28 USA SC 05 12:30 pm Toyota Soccer Center #7 Mon, March 29 Solar ECNL U16 05 Bates 4 pm Toyota Soccer Center #4