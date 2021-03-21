Categories FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

Dallas Cup 2021 – FC Dallas boys schedules

The 42nd Dallas Cup kicks off on March 28th and while there is no SuperGroup this year the tournament remains a fantastic event. FC Dallas has a bunch of teams participating, including a few in the girl’s bracket which returns for the first time since 1996.

This first post includes all the FC Dallas boys teams. We’ll have the girls for you next. I’m also going to do a who’s who – pathway to the pros – roster look at each of the FCD Academy teams this week.

Historically, Dallas Cup participants are made up of about 40% international teams, 40% state-side teams, and 20% Dallas-area teams. Due to travel restrictions, the tournament will be unable to host the international teams.

U19s

There are three FC Dallas teams in the top age bracket of this year’s Dallas Cup.

FC Dallas Youth 03 West – Bracket A

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28Dallas Texans ECNL10 amMoneyGram #8
Mon, March 29CF Houston Rayados EscuelaNoonMoneyGram #5
Wed, March 31LASC 03 Lee10 amMoneyGram #8

FC Dallas Academy U19 – Bracket D

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28Black Rock FC RA Northwood U192 pmMoneyGram #5
Mon, March 29Capital City SC 01/02 Sky6 pmClassic League Complex #10
Wed, March 31Solar 02 Castro8 pmClassic League Complex #5

FC Dallas 02 Premier/ECNL – Bracket G

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28Santa Clara Sporting 02 Green4:30 pmMoneyGram #4
Mon, March 29Patuxent Football Academy 022:30 pmMoneGram #2
Wed, March 31BVB ECNL8 pmClassic League Complex #1

U18s

There are three FC Dallas teams in the U18 bracket of this year’s Dallas Cup.

FC Dallas Youth 03 Premier – Bracket B

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28Maya Furia Rojinegra NLFC2:30 pmClassic League Complex #8
Mon, March 29Solar West 03 Donnelly4 pmMoneyGram #3
Wed, March 31LASC 03 Araya2:30 pmClassic League Complex #8

FC Dallas ETX 03 Medina – Bracket C

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28Indiana Fire Juniors 03 RedNoonClassic League Complex #1
Mon, March 29IMG Academy U17 Elite12:30 pmMoneyGram #2
Wed, March 31Solar 03 Del Leon4 pmClassic League Complex #1

FC Dallas Youth 03

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28KC Legends Academy 2003NoonClassic League Complex #5
Mon, March 29AC Brea 03 PDA6 pmMoneyGram #8
Wed, March 31FC Premier 03 Opoku8 pmClassic League Complex #9

U17s

There are three FC Dallas teams in the U17 bracket of this year’s Dallas Cup. With no GA Cup this year, the U17s have taken on a bigger importance for FCD.

FC Dallas Academy U17 – Bracket B

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28RSL-Arizona 0410:30 amMoneyGram #4
Mon, March 29Miami FC Strikers Elite4:30 pmClassic League Complex #2
Wed, March 31ID Houston Legends 04 NLFC6 pmMoneyGram #5

FC Dallas ETX 04 Premier – Bracket C

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28Brazas Futebol 04 Black Martins2:30 pmMoneyGram #4
Mon, March 29PSG Academy FL U17 Blue8 pmClassic League Complex #1
Wed, March 31ID North Stars Soccer Academy 04 NLFC6 pmMoneyGram #6

FC Dallas Youth 04 Premier/ECNL – Bracket D

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28SC Del Sol 04 Team 12:30 pmMoneyGram #9
Mon, March 29Miami Rush Kendall 046 pmMoneyGram #3
Wed, March 31RGV FC Toros U17 DA4:30 pmClassic League Complex #2

U16s

There are three FC Dallas teams in the U16 bracket of this year’s Dallas Cup.

FC Dallas Youth 05 North Blue – Bracket A

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28Solar 05 ECNL MartinezNoonMoneyGram #5
Mon, March 29IS Houston Dynamo CDP 05 NLFC4 pmClassic League Complex #10
Wed, March 31SoCal Elite FC 05 GoldNoonMoneyGram #8

FC Dallas Youth 05 Navy – Bracket B

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28CF Houston Rayados Escuela U1610 amClassic League Complex #1
Mon, March 29Olympiacos Futbol Academy 056:30 pmMoneyGram #2
Wed, March 31Dallas Texans U16 ECNL Craft6 pmMoneyGram #3

FC Dallas Youth 05 Premier/ECNL – Bracket B

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28FC Warryors 052:30 pmClassic League Complex #2
Mon, March 29San Diego Surf 2005 ECNL8 pmMoneyGram #8
Wed, March 31RISE U16 MLS Next8 pmClassic League Complex #6

U15s

There are four FC Dallas teams in the U15 bracket of this year’s Dallas Cup.

FC Dallas Youth 06 Central Red – Bracket A

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28BVB 06 Premier10 amMoneyGram #10
Mon, March 29RISE U15 MLS Next6 pmClassic League Complex #7
Wed, March 31Solar U15 ECNL Barboza4 pmClassic League Complex #5

FC Dallas Youth 06 Central – Bracket D

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28SoCal Elite 06 Gold2 pmClassic League Complex #1
Mon, March 29Solar U158:30 pmMoneyGram #6
Wed, March 31BVB 06 ECNL4:30 pmClassic League Complex #8

FC Dallas Academy U15 – Bracket E

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28ID FC Houston Pro 06 DDL10 amMoneyGram #7
Mon, March 29Olympiacos Futbol Academy 068:30 pmMoneyGram #2
Wed, March 31Arsenal SC 06 Red Zozaya4 pmMoneGram #3

FC Dallas Youth 06 Premier/ECNL – Bracket F

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28Albion SC Central Cal AV 06 Academy6 pmClassic League Complex #1
Mon, March 29IProSkills U158:30 pmMoneyGram #4
Wed, March 31RSL-AZ North 06 Rideout ECNL4 pmClassic League Complex #10

U14s

There are three FC Dallas teams in the U14 bracket of this year’s Dallas Cup.

FC Dallas Academy U14 – Bracket A

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28Total Futbol Academy OC TFA 07 Gomez10:30 amMoneyGram #9
Mon, March 29Wake Futbol 07 Blue6:30 pmClassic League Complex #1
Wed, March 31BVB 07 ECNL8 pmClassic League Complex #10

FC Dallas Youth 07 Blue – Bracket B

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28Cadence SFC 07 Academy2 pmClassic League Complex #10
Tues, March 30Glendale FC Red6 pmClassic League Complex #6
Wed, March 31Total Football TFC 07 MLS Next4:30 pmMoneyGram #2

FC Dallas Youth 07 Premier/ECNL – Bracket E

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28Clovis Crossfire 07 NPL Grieco4 pmMoneyGram #3
Tues, March 30Anaheim Futbol 07 Delgado4 pmClassic League Complex #8
Wed, March 31Solar U14 MLS Academy8 pmMoneyGram #10

U13s

There are two FC Dallas teams in the U13 bracket of this year’s Dallas Cup.

FC Dallas Academy U13 – Bracket B

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28Houston Dynamo Academy4 pmClassic League Complex #1
Tues, March 30San Diego SC ECNL U134 pmClassic League Complex #5
Wed, March 31Solar West 06 Oliver6 pmMoneyGram #7

FC Dallas Youth 08 Premier/ECNL – Bracket E

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28SoCal Elite FC 086 pmMoneyGram #5
Tues, March 30ID Chelsea Jr 08 DDL4 pmClassic League Complex #6
Wed, March 31RSL-AZ Academy 084 pmMoneyGram #1

U12

There are four FC Dallas teams in the U12 bracket of this year’s Dallas Cup.

FC Dallas Youth 09 – Bracket B

DateOpponentTimeField
Wed, March 31FC Dallas Youth 09 West RedNoonMoneyGram #12
Thur, April 1HDDYSC HAD Catalyst N 092 pmMoneyGram #13
Fri, April 2ID TFC Dynamo Catalyst 09 Orange DDL3 pmMoneyGram #12

FC Dallas Youth 09 West Red – Bracket B

DateOpponentTimeField
Wed, March 31FC Dallas Youth 09NoonMoneyGram #12
Thur, April 1ID TFC Dynamo Catalyst 09 Orange DDL2 pmMoneyGram #12
Fri, April 2HDDYSC HAD Catalyst N 091 pmMoneyGram #12

FC Dallas Academy U12 North – Bracket D

DateOpponentTimeField
Wed, March 31Sparta United 09 Premier JK4 pmMoneyGram #11
Thur, April 1SD Surf NPL 094 pmMoneyGram #13
Fri, April 2Solar 09 Academy Kennington3 pmMoneyGram #13

FC Dallas Academy U12 South – Bracket E

DateOpponentTimeField
Wed, March 31RSL-AZ North 09 Sifuentes2 pmMoneyGram #13
Thur, April 1Crossfire Premier 09-A6 pmMoneyGram #11
Fri, April 2RISE SC U12 Pre-Elite Nike Volt5 pmMoneyGram #11

