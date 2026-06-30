Atlético Dallas purchases Dallas Trinity FC

There was a massive shift in the DFW soccer landscape today as Dallas Trinity FC has new ownership. The clubs announced Tuesday that Atlético Dallas had acquired the Super League club, placing the Trinity under the same ownership group as the city’s incoming USL Championship men’s club.

The deal is structured under USL Dallas, LLC, the entity that now owns both Dallas Trinity FC and Atlético Dallas. Trinity will continue to play in the Super League under its existing name and identity, and will remain based at the Cotton Bowl, where Atlético Dallas is also scheduled to begin USL Championship play in 2027. The two clubs are now set to share that stadium.

Founding Trinity owner Charlie Neil, who has served as DTFC President since the club launched in 2023, is no longer part of the ownership group. Neil and his family financed and built the franchise from its initial announcement in May 2023 through its first two seasons in the Super League, including securing the Cotton Bowl as the club’s home venue, the highest-capacity stadium in the league.

Atlético Dallas Founder and Chairman Matt Valentine said in a statement that the new ownership intends to “support the club’s continued success” and “honor its identity.” Neil, in the same announcement, said he is confident in the new ownership’s commitment to the club, citing its track record in the women’s game.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The sale comes as Dallas hosts matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a detail the announcement referenced directly in describing the timing of the deal.

The release also pointed to plans for expanding youth soccer access in North Texas “for girls and boys” under the combined ownership structure, though no specifics on programming, funding, or timeline were included. It’s also worth noting that the Trinity organization has been heavily involved in a bid to bring the 2031 Women’s World Cup to North Texas.

The release did not address any changes to Dallas Trinity’s front office or coaching staff.

General Manager Chris Petrucelli, who has run the club’s soccer operations since its 2024 founding, and Head Coach Nathan Thackeray, hired in January 2026, have not been reported as affected by the sale. Both are currently working through the club’s offseason roster build ahead of the 2026 Fall Season, a condensed 14-match schedule running August 15 through November 28 with playoffs in early December, the final season before the Gainbridge Super League shifts to a spring-to-fall calendar in 2027.

Atlético Dallas was awarded a USL Championship expansion franchise by the league in November 2024. Co-founded by Valentine and Sam Morton, the club has spent the past year and a half building out its front office and academy infrastructure ahead of its 2027 debut, including the formation of a reserve side, Atlético Dallas II, which currently competes in the United Premier Soccer League. Atlético Dallas is set to become the third professional men’s soccer club to play at the Cotton Bowl, following the NASL’s Dallas Tornado and MLS’s FC Dallas.

Dallas Trinity FC has not announced any changes to its branding, front office staff, or game-day operations as a result of the sale.