3rd Degree the Podcast Episode 83 now available

This week on 3rd Degree the Podcast we, your hosts – Peter Welpton, Dan Crooke, and Buzz Carrick – argue about the positives (or lack thereof) from the RSL game, discuss the (maybe?) much better Inter Miami game, explain why Andres Ricaurte isn’t the player you thought he was, try and dissect why the FC Dallas offense doesn’t work, dig into the points per game, and put a bow on the North Texas SC season. Plus we figured out a way to kit nerd on a hockey jersey.
Music by Pappy Check.
Youtube Version
Coming… well, not soon. Sunday maybe.
Fact check: Pomykal didn’t start the Revolution game that kicked off 2019, but started in midfield every game from LA Galaxy until he left for the U20 World Cup (7 games). He went to the World Cup, came back in mid June, started 5 straight league games in midfield (Toronto through Minnesota), and then got put on the injury report, which was the start of his play from the bench. He hasn’t been healthy since, if the club’s story is to be believed, and didn’t get another start until the Nashville game this year in August.
During that run in 2019, he never appeared on the wing.