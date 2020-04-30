WPSL cancels season; exploring a fall season

The WPSL has today announced the cancellation of its 2020 summer season. The second tier of women’s soccer features three Dallas-Fort Worth based teams who were due to kick off in mid-May.

The Red River Conference’s North Division was to be without FC Dallas for the first time in five years after the club pulled out of WPSL late last year.

Texas Spurs, operated by former Dallas Burn defender Ed Puskarich in Lucas, are a mainstay of the division, while Fort Worth based SouthStar FC were to return after an impressive debut season under former USWNT striker Susan Quill. SouthStar took over FC Dallas’ spot to launch a Dallas-based team called SouthStar FC Black. The team had not announced a head coach before the COVID-19 pandemic began to affect sport in the United States.

“We went through all scenarios possible in order to get our players on the field this summer and complete a national season,” WPSL President Sean Jones said. “However, it became apparent that to play matches in certain areas of the country in June and July would be irresponsible and a potential health risk.”

The WPSL operates through the summer with approximately 70% of its rosters composed of college players. The league is exploring the possibility of playing some form of fall schedule should the NCAA season be pushed back.

“Should the college seasons be postponed to the late fall or spring semester, the WPSL is in prime position to provide a structured platform for student-athletes to continue to train and compete in a competitive environment to be properly prepared for their upcoming collegiate seasons,” WPSL Commissioner Rich Sparling said. “However, we do not expect a decision for the next 30-to-60 days.”