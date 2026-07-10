Why the MLS calendar flip means more FCD contract extensions are to come

Logan Farrington will be the first of roughly 10 to 15 contract extensions that will come over the back end of 2026 and into 2027.

Why? Because of the Calendar flip.

Allow me to explain. I will try to keep this as simple as I can, but I admit, this is pretty soccer-nerdy.

All MLS contracts need to be shifted from yearly intervals to season intervals. Instead of 2026, 2027, 2028 contracts… MLS and FCD need ’27-’28, ’28-’29, ’29-’30 contracts.

So I’ve made a graphic starting with the end of the current season. I’ve gone over all the contracts and put their season and options into an Excel sheet. I divided them into new style (top) vs old style (bottom).

Black is under contract.

Blue is an option year.

Green is a buy option.

Red is out of contract.

So, as you can see, Farrington’s new contract shifted him to the new calendar by adding approximately 6 months to the deal he already had. FCD will need to do that for a lot of players on a case-by-case basis as they move forward.

Therefore, you should see a run of maybe 10 to 15 contract extensions over the next few months.