Vargas called up for Venezuela duty

Freddy Vargas will make it four FC Dallas players out for international duty when Dallas travels to Real Salt Lake on Saturday, September 4.

Vargas joins Ricardo Pepi (USA), Bryan Acosta (Honduras), and Szabolcs Schon (Hungary) in departing for the duration of the FIFA window.

The loanee winger saw a run of three successive appearances end in Austin on Sunday night, having started the 2-2 draw in Houston the week prior. The 22-year-old has one assist from 11 appearances for FC Dallas.

This will be Vargas’ second call-up for Venezuela after being named to the roster for World Cup Qualifying in June. Vargas failed to make the bench for the games against Bolivia and Uruguay. The 22-year-old was also named to the preliminary roster for Copa America, but was not among the final 28 than traveled to Brazil for the tournament.

After making the preliminary roster on August 23, Vargas was initially not selected for the September qualifiers, but has since been drafted as a replacement for Darwin Machis. The Granada winger sustained a hamstring injury.

Venezuela hosts Argentina on Thursday, September 2 before traveling to Peru and Paraguay for qualifying games on the fifth and ninth of the month.