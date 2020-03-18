USL League One start delayed until May 10

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, USL League One – the league in which North Texas Soccer Club plays – has delayed the start of the season until May 10th.

The United Soccer League announced today, following approval from USL League One’s Board of Governors, that the previously announced two-week delay to the start of the League One season will be extended in order to align with recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on restricting public gatherings of 50 or more people through Sunday May 10th.



We want to thank League One fans across the country for your support during these extraordinary circumstances. As always, your safety, health and wellness are our top priority. We will continue to monitor ongoing events, receive guidance from local, state and national health authorities, and participate in a national task force comprised of other professional sports leagues and organizations from around the country. We also want to extend our support and best wishes to all the individuals and communities who have been impacted by COVID-19.



We look forward to kicking off the new season soon. USL League One Statement

USL Championship

The USL Championship has also delayed its season until May 10th. The delay will affect Texas-based clubs San Antonio FC, El Paso Locomotive, Austin Bold, and RGV Toros as well as Oklahoma clubs FC Tulsa and OKC Energy.

FCD’s Callum Montgomery is currently on loan to San Antonio FC, Ema Twumasi is on loan to Austin Bold along with North Texas SC’s Brecc Evans, Francis Atuahene is on loan to San Diego Loyal, while North Texas SC’s Arturo Rodriguez is with RSL Monarchs all in the USL-C.

USL League Two

USL League Two – home to local side Texas United – has not announced a start date to their season and is currently working on solutions.

An update from League Two VP @USLNash pic.twitter.com/lNPa4Wx3af — USL League Two (@USLLeagueTwo) March 18, 2020