USL-1 2021 format announced, season begins in May

USL League One has announced its 2021 regular season format with play set to begin “on or about May 8.” The 2021 USL-1 schedule includes a 28-game slate running through October and culminating in a six-team playoff to take place in November.
USL-1 has built in schedule flexibility, so some clubs could play as early as April 10th, depending on their local situation.
Currently there are 12 teams set to play in 2021.
|2021 USL-1 Teams
|Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
|Fort Lauderdale CF
|Forward Madison FC
|Greenville Triumph SC
|New England Revolution II
|North Carolina FC
|North Texas SC
|Union Omaha
|Richmond Kickers
|South Georgia Tormenta FC
|Toronto FC II
|FC Tucson