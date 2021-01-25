Categories North Texas SC, USL

USL-1 2021 format announced, season begins in May

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on USL-1 2021 format announced, season begins in May

USL League One has announced its 2021 regular season format with play set to begin “on or about May 8.” The 2021 USL-1 schedule includes a 28-game slate running through October and culminating in a six-team playoff to take place in November.

USL-1 has built in schedule flexibility, so some clubs could play as early as April 10th, depending on their local situation.

Currently there are 12 teams set to play in 2021.

2021 USL-1 Teams
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
Fort Lauderdale CF
Forward Madison FC
Greenville Triumph SC
New England Revolution II
North Carolina FC
North Texas SC
Union Omaha
Richmond Kickers
South Georgia Tormenta FC
Toronto FC II
FC Tucson

