US and Mexico lead Concacaf Nations League Finals to DFW

The Concacaf Nations League will crown its inaugural winner at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium after the North American confederation announced that its final four will play out in Texas in June.

05 June 2011: Fans during the CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer matches between Mexico versus El Salvador and Costa Rica versus Cuba at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The attendance was a sellout of 80,108. Photo by James D. Smith

The semi-finals of the competition pit the winners of the four groups against each other, seeded based on their group records. Mexico are seeded first having taken four wins from four games in Group B. They will play Group D winners Costa Rica after the Ticos only took six points. Second seeded Honduras and the USA will contest the other semi-final. The US lost one of their group games to Canada to finish third among the group winners.

The Honduras v US semi final will take place at the Houston Dynamo’s BBVA Stadium on Thursday, June 4, while the Mexico v Costa Rica game will be played out of the city’s larger NRG Stadium.

The four teams will descend upon DFW to decide the maiden champions on Sunday, June 7. AT&T Stadium will host both the Third Place Game (4:30PM) and a Final (7PM) that could potentially see a US v Mexico showpiece in front of an 80,000 capacity crowd.

The competition also serves as the qualifying phase for the Gold Cup, with the four semi-finalists among twelve teams to book their spot in the 2021 competition.