Two Solar players named to US U16 Girls camp

Two Solar SC players – Sydney Becerra and Tyler Isgrig – have been called into the US U16 Girls Team for a 28-player training camp at the Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch, Fla. running from Jan. 24-29.

Here is the list of players called in by Coach Katie Schoepfer.

U-16 USGNT ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB; HOMETOWN)

GOALKEEPERS (4): Mackenzie Gress (STA Development Academy; Lyndhurst, N.J.), Claire Heddings (Cedar Stars Academy – Monmouth; New York, N.Y.), Nona Reason (San Diego Surf; San Clemente, Calif.), Teagan Wy (OC Surf SC; Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.)

DEFENDERS (9): Taylor Bloom (Beach FC; Huntington Beach, Calif.), Sydney Cheesman (Colorado Rush; Lafayette, Colo.), Tessa Dellarose (Pittsburgh Riverhounds; Grindstone, Penn.), Elise Evans (San Jose Earthquakes; Redwood City, Calif.), Kayleigh Herr (NC Courage; Cary, N.C.), Kathryn Kelly (San Jose Earthquakes; Belmont, Calif.), Evelyn Shores (Tophat; Atlanta, Ga.), Maggie Taitano (San Diego Surf; Carlsbad, Calif.), Gisele Thompson (Real So Cal; Studio City, Calif.)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Sydney Becerra (Solar SC; Lewisville, Texas), Maggie Cagle (Phoenix Rising; Phoenix, Ariz.), Sofia Cook (LA Galaxy; Huntington Beach, Calif.), Jill Flammia (Richmond United; Manakin-Sabot, Va.), Jennie Immethun (San Jose Earthquakes; San Jose, Calif.), Ally Lemos (Legends FC; Glendora, Calif.), Peyton Marcisz (San Jose Earthquakes; San Mateo, Calif.) Yuna McCormack (San Jose Earthquakes; Mill Valley, Calif.)

FORWARDS (7): Tyler Isgrig (Solar SC; Arlington, Texas), Lumi Kostmayer (Sky Blue – NYSC; Southbury, Conn.), Mia Minestrella (Beach FC; Redondo Beach, Calif.), Allison Montoya (MVLA SC; Los Altos, Calif.), Katherine Rader (Weston FC; Stuart, Fla.), Cate Shepherd (Baltimore Armour; Baldwin, Md.), Ava Uribe (Reign Academy; Sammamish, Wash.)

Solar SC.