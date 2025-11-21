Trinity’s Strawn among 6 DFW connections called to US U20s for Nov/Dec camp

Dallas Trinity FC academy forward Sealey Strawn is among 6 players with local DFW connections called into US U20 camp (and matches), on the coast in Southeast Spain from Nov. 24 to Dec. 3.

Strawn was the 2024/25 USL Super League Young Player of the Year for Dallas Trinity.

Also called into this camp are DFW connections Zoe Matthews from Southlake, Sofia Cedeno from Dallas, Kennedy Fuller from Southlake, Ainsley McCammon from Bedford, and Rylee McLanahan, who, despite being from Edmund, plays for Solar SC.

While in Spain, the U20s will face the England U20s on Nov. 29 and China U20s on Dec. 2. Both matches will be played at Pinatar Arena in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain.

The 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup will take place next year in Poland from Sept. 5-27.

US U20 Roster for Spain Camp

Goalkeepers (2): Charlotte Burge (Carolina Ascent FC; Virginia Beach, Va.), Kealey Titmuss (Penn State; Grand Blanc, Mich.)

Defenders (6): Edra Bello (USC; San Diego, Calif.), Abby Gemma (Florida; Flemington, N.J.), Kieryn Jeter (Penn State; Cumming, Ga.), Emma Johnson (Indy Premier SC; Greenfield, Ind.), Zoe Matthews (Dux Logrones, ESP; Southlake, Texas), Katie Scott (Kansas City Current; Fairview, Pa.)

Midfielders (6): Sofia Cedeno (Unattached; Dallas, Texas), Ines Derrien (USC; San Diego, Calif.), Kennedy Fuller (Angel City FC; Southlake, Texas), Ainsley McCammon (Seattle Reign FC; Bedford, Texas), Ashlyn Puerta (Sporting Club Jacksonville; Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.), Kai Tsakiris (Florida; Corona del Mar, Calif.)

Forwards (6): Mary Long (Kansas City Current; Mission Hills, Kan.), Rylee McLanahan (Solar SC; Edmond, Okla.), Alex Pfeiffer (Kansas City Current; St. Louis, Mo.), Chloe Ricketts (Houston Dash; Dexter, Mich.), Sealey Strawn (Dallas Trinity FC; Prosper, Texas), Amalia Villarreal (Texas; Lansing, Mich.)