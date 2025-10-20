Trinity’s Sealey Strawn among five DFW connections for US U20 National Team camp

Dallas Trinity FC’s Sealey Strawn has been rostered for a US U20 Women’s National Team camp from October 22nd to the 30th at the University of Kansas Health System Training Center.

Also named to the squad are DFW connections Trinity Armstrong (FC Dallas, Carrollton), Zoe Matthews (Solar SC, Southlake), Sofia Cedeno (Solar SC, Irving), and Kennedy Fuller (Solar SC, Southlake).

Strawn was the 2024/25 USL Super League Young Player of the Year, tallying four goals and two assists over 19 matches. She’s made seven appearances this season for DTFC with 1 goal.

“We’re incredibly proud of Sealey and thrilled to see her earn this opportunity with the U-20 National Team,” says Dallas Trinity FC General Manager/Head Coach Chris Petrucelli. “She’s a player with tremendous talent, maturity, and drive, and this call-up is a reflection of the hard work she’s put in with our club. We’re excited to see her continue to grow and represent Dallas Trinity FC at the national level.”

The 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, set to take place next year in Poland from Sept. 5-27. Team USA is one of 12 nations to already qualify for the tournament. The tournament will feature 24 countries.

US U20 Training Camp Roster – Kansas City, Mo.

Goalkeepers (3): Charlotte Burge (Carolina Ascent FC; Virginia Beach, Va.), Pepper Escher (UMass; Brewster, Mass.), Kealey Titmuss (Penn State; Grand Blanc, Mich.)

Defenders (8): Trinity Armstrong (San Diego Wave; Dallas, Texas), Kieryn Jeter (Penn State; Cumming, Ga.), Emma Johnson (Indy Premiere; Greenfield, Ind.), Anna Leschly (Dartmouth; Brookline, Mass.), Zoe Matthews (Dux Logrones, ESP; Southlake, Texas), Katie Scott (Kansas City Current; Fairview, Penn.), Maison Smith (Alabama; Eureka, Mo.), Capriel Winder (Utah State; North Logan, Utah)

Midfielders (7): Sofia Cedeno (Halifax Tides FC, CAN; Dallas, Texas), Kennedy Fuller (Angel City FC; Southlake, Texas), Lucy Kesler (BYU; American Fork, Utah), Ainsley McCammon (Seattle Reign; Bedford, Texas), Ary Oliver (Radford University; Woodbridge, Va.), Nevaeh Peregrina (Portland; Ogden, Utah), Ashlyn Puerta (Sporting JAX; Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.)

Forwards (6): Ayva Jordan (Slammers FC HB Koge; Las Vegas, Nev.), Mary Long (Kansas City Current; Mission Hills, Kan.), Reese Mattern (Tennessee; Charlottesville, Va.), Alex Pfeiffer (Kansas City Current; St. Louis, Mo.), Chloe Ricketts (Houston Dash; Dexter, Mich.), Sealey Strawn (Dallas Trinity FC; Prosper, Texas)