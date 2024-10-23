Trinity defender Guillen called up for Costa Rica duty

Dallas Trinity FC left back Gaby Guillen has been named to the Costa Rica national team for two friendlies against Panama.

Guillen has started all six of DTFC’s USL Super League fixtures following a summer move from Alajuelense. The 32-year-old also joined Houston Dash as an emergency loan signing earlier this season.

The 87-cap defender is a veteran of both of Las Tica’s FIFA Women’s World Cup campaigns in 2015 and 2023. In Costa Rica’s last international fixture, Guillen played the full 90 minutes in goalless draw with the US Women’s National Team in July.

Costa Rica plays Panama on both October 27th and 30th in Alajuela. The first game takes place at Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium, the home of Alajuelense, before a rematch at the Costa Rican federation’s training facility a few miles away.

Guillen will likely miss Friday’s home game with Carolina Ascent.

📝 Estas son las convocadas del Profesor Beni Rubido para los fogueos del 27 y 30 de octubre de la Sele Femenina ante Panamá.



