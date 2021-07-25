Categories Denton Diablos, NPSL

Trevor Amann leads Diablos to a come from behind win and the NPSL National Semi-finals

This one wasn’t as easy as the previous playoffs games had been, but the Denton Diablos still got the job done coming from behind with 4 unanswered goals to advance to the NPSL National Semi-Finals.

5 minutes into the game, FC Golden State Force took the lead then extended it out to 2-0 right before halftime.

But the Diablos found a lifeline right before half, grabbing their opening goal off a corer. Playoff hero Trevor Amann (Midwestern State) again got Denton going. Brandon Serda (Midwestern State) had the assist.

Amann got his brace to tie to the game after the hydration break.

With about 9 minutes left, Denton took the lead for the first time.

Amann was again a factor on the 4th goal with the assist to put the Diablos up 4-2.

20210724_diablos_109335
Denton Diablos celebrate their 4-2 victory over FC Golden State Force in the NPSL West Region Championship.

With the win, the Diablos advance to the NPSL National Semi-Final and could host their game depending on other results.

