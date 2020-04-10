Toyota Stadium & National Soccer Hall of Fame Light It Blue

On Thursday at 8:00 pm, the National Soccer Hall of Fame and Toyota Stadium turned blue in honor of front line and essential workers as part of the #LightItBlue campaign.

FC Dallas lit up the Hall of Fame’s scarf that faces Main Street, the video boards located inside the Toyota Stadium bowl, and the Dallas North Tollway marquee on the west side of Toyota Stadium as part of their #LightItBlue show.

The #LightItBlue initiative launched in the UK on March 26 inspired by the #ClapForOurCarers campaign that is being executed in communities around the globe. More than 130 venues across the United States joined the global show of support.

National Soccer Hall of Game during the #LightItBlue campaign, April 9, 2020. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

SMU also too part in the campaign.

To all of the healthcare heroes, essential workers, and anyone fighting on the frontlines against COVID-19, we #LightItBlue for you and sincerely thank you from the bottom of our hearts. pic.twitter.com/CYjMJHBkA1 — SMU (@SMU) April 10, 2020