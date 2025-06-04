Thornton and Ubogagu named to the USL Super League Team of the Month for May

Dallas Trinity FC forward and Golden Boot winner Allie Thornton was named to the USL Super League’s Team of the Month for May, with midfielder Chioma Ubogagu making the bench.

Dallas’ month of May was capped off with a 2-1 postseason-clinching victory vs. Carolina on May 31, securing the third seed in the playoffs.

Thornton ended the regular season strong with two goals scored across four matches played in May. Thornton scored her thirteenth goal against Carolina on May 31, securing the Golden Boot award as the league’s top goalscorer. This is her fifth time to be named to the USL Super League Team of the Month, the most on the club.

Ubogagu scored a goal and an assist across the four matches. Her six assists this season finished tied for second in the league. Ubogagu’s terrific goal against Carolina was the playoff-snagging game-winner. This is her third time to be named to the USL Super League Team of the Month.

Dallas Trinity faces Tampa Bay Sun FC on Saturday, June 7 at 6:30 pm CT at Riverfront Stadium in the playoff semi-final on Peacock.

USL Super League Team of the Month for May

F: Cecilie Fløe (TB) – Player of the Month

F: Allie Thornton (DAL)

F: Loza Abera (DC)

M: Sh’Nia Gordon (FTL)

M: Emina Ekić (SPK)

M: Katie Duong (DC)

M: Hope Breslin (BKN)

D: Sarah Clark (SPK)

D: Jenna Butler (CAR)

D: Sabrina McNeill (FTL)

GK: Sydney Schneider (TB)

Bench: Brooke Hendrix (TB), Chioma Ubogagu (DAL), Kiara Locklear (FTL), Ally Cook (SPK)

Coach of the Month: Denise Schilte-Brown (TB)