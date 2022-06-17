The 2026 World Cup is coming to Dallas

The first step in a long plan to bring the FIFA World Cup Final and several other elements of the tournament to DFW was cleared as FIFA announced Dallas as one of 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup.

“There is no greater sporting event in the world than the FIFA World Cup,” said Dan Hunt. “We are thrilled that FIFA has selected Dallas as a host city for the North American bid and FC Dallas is proud to play an important part in this process.

At the start of the day 22 cities waited with bated breath ahead of the announcement that was broadcast across the nation on FS1, and in Dallas on the screens at the AT&T Discovery District. Dallas was as close to a certainty as any city as AT&T Stadium was one of only two venues initially bidding bid for the final.

Your #FIFAWorldCup 2026 Host Cities:



🇺🇸Atlanta

🇺🇸Boston

🇺🇸Dallas

🇲🇽Guadalajara

🇺🇸Houston

🇺🇸Kansas City

🇺🇸Los Angeles

🇲🇽Mexico City

🇺🇸Miami

🇲🇽Monterrey

🇺🇸New York / New Jersey

🇺🇸Philadelphia

🇺🇸San Francisco Bay Area

🇺🇸Seattle

🇨🇦Toronto

🇨🇦Vancouver — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 16, 2022

The bid committee can now get to work on the specifics of Dallas’ bid, starting with meetings for every successful host city in New York City with FIFA. More visits to Dallas will follow as the city bids to host the final, International Broadcast Center, and referees’ headquarters, as well as hosting teams at some of the many local facilities such as Toyota Soccer Center, Dallas Baptist University, and UT Dallas.

“This is such a great opportunity for Dallas, and such a great opportunity for Texas,” said Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. “When you see World Class competition, it raises your level of aspiration. The more I’ve been associated with the Cowboys, the more I’ve seen how meaningful soccer is to sports.”

The announcements for specific matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup are expected in early 2023.