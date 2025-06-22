Texoma FC extends unbeaten streak to 6 with a 3-2 over Charlotte Independence

Texoma FC extended their unbeaten streak to 6 games after a last-minute winner from Solomon Asante vs. Charlotte Independence last night at Bearcat Stadium. It was the return of a familiar face as former Dallas Burn Coach Mike Jeffries is now the head man at Independence.

Texoma manager Adrian Forbes made some personnel changes in the starting XI last night. Striker Brandon McManus returned, and Phil Dlamini was introduced to the starting XI. Davey Mason was set to start; however, due to an injury in warmups, Maciej Bortniczuk replaced him.

The first half looked to be a goalless half; however, Texoma midfielder Ajmeer Spengler scored his 5th goal of the season at the end of the half to give Texoma a 1-0 lead.

That name sounds familiar 😏



Ajmeer Spengler rattles off his 𝐟𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐡 goal of the season to put @USLTexoma ahead! pic.twitter.com/DZ0Af5JPBn — USL League One (@USLLeagueOne) June 22, 2025

Neither manager made changes at halftime.

The first substitution for Texoma came in the 66th minute when Donald Benamna replaced McManus.

Seconds after the substitution, Luke McCormick scored his second of the season off an assist from Spengler to double Texoma’s lead.

Ten minutes later, Independence halved the lead to put themselves back in the game.

Texoma seemed destined for just a point when Independence was given a penalty in the 92nd minute. Christian Chaney converted the penalty to even the score line.

However, with one of the last kicks of the game, Solomon Asante scored the 96th-minute winner for Texoma to give them the 3-2 lead.

SUPER SOLOMON AT THE DEATH 😱@Asante20Magic delivers another 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 for @USLTexoma! pic.twitter.com/Cy5Q6bydtH — USL League One (@USLLeagueOne) June 22, 2025

Texoma FC now sits 7th in USL League One with 15 points from 12 matches played.

The Birds host Phoenix Rising next Saturday, the 28th, in a USL Cup home game.