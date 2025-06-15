Texoma FC extends unbeaten run with 5th straight positive result

Texoma FC grabbed their 5th straight result with a 2-2 draw against South Georgia Tormenta FC. William Perkins and Luke McCormick scored the pair of goals for Texoma, with Ajmeer Spengler assisting on McCormick’s goal.

Tactically, Texoma went with their traditional 4-2-3-1. Only one change was made to the starting XI. Goal scorer Luke McCormick started in place of Maciej Bortniczuk.

Saturday’s match was all about the first half.

South Georgia Tormenta struck early in the 9th minute to go up 1-0. However, Texoma worked their way back into the match and in the 21st minute, William Perkins levelled the score with a back-post header after a Reid Valentine cross was miscleared.

8 minutes later, Tormenta found themselves in the lead again, but Texoma answered once again.

During added time at the end of the first half, Luke McCormick and Ajmeer Spengler connected on the edge of the 18, and McCormick equalized with a left-footed finish at the near post.

The second half, with no goals, didn’t live up to the excitement of the 4-goal first half.

Texoma’s 1 point gathered from the 2-2 draw secures their 5th straight match with points.

Texoma remains in 8th place with 12 points from 11 matches played.

Positive Takeaway: Ajmeer Spengler continues to provide. Spengler is tied for 10th in the league with 4 goals scored and tied for 2nd in the league with 3 assists.