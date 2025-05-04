Texoma FC drops points late to Charlotte Independence

Texoma FC had a chance for its first win of the season before falling 4-3 to Charlotte Independence on a 95th-minute penalty.

Head Coach Adrian Forbes set Texoma up in a 4-2-3-1. Texoma’s last match was a cup match last weekend in which Texoma fielded a pretty rotated side. This week, Texoma returned to their normal starters.

The first big chance of the match came in the 2nd minute, Charlotte was through on goal and put the shot wide. Texoma keeper Mason McCready would be called into action once again in the 3rd minute when Charlotte put a free kick on frame that McCready pushed wide.

Texoma found their lead in the 22nd minute after a successful press. Ajmeer Spengler won the ball in Charlotte’s eighteen and slotted it home left-footed. 7 minutes later, Solomon Asante tucked away a free kick to double Texoma’s lead.

Unfortunately, Texoma failed to carry their 2-0 lead into halftime, with Charlotte scoring in the 43rd minute off a low driven cross.

Neither side made any changes at halftime, and in the 53rd minute, Charlotte equalized and then quickly took the lead with a goal in the 55th minute.

With 30 minutes left to play, Lamin Jawneh came on for Bortniczuk. 17 minutes later, Forbes made a triple substitution, bringing on David Mason, Teddy Baker, and Dane Domic.

6 minutes after the sub, Spengler would score once again to even things up late in regulation.

However, in the 95th minute, Charlotte was awarded a penalty, and Luis Alvarez converted to give Charlotte the win.

Texoma currently has 1 point through 6 league matches played. They face AV Alta FC, who will be coming off a mid-week Open Cup game against FC Dallas, on Saturday at 9:30 pm out in California.